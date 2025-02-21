Having recently overtaken Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time at the global box office, the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 finds itself in esteemed company. The animated sequel has grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide, and is now among the three highest-grossing global box office hits of the post-pandemic era. Incredibly, Ne Zha 2 has earned the overwhelming majority of its revenue in China, but will pass the $10 million mark domestically today, despite a rather limited release.

Ne Zha 2's $1.73 billion haul makes it the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history. It recently overtook Jurassic World, and according to the Chinese platform Maoyan, will gross over $2 billion in China alone. This is guaranteed to make Ne Zha 2 one of the five biggest films of all time, as it is projected to overtake both Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII -The Force Awakens. Ne Zha 2 is now the third-biggest hit of the post-pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion worldwide) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion worldwide). As per Maoyan's projections, the movie will definitely finish its run as the second-biggest hit of the post-pandemic era.

Ne Zha 2 debuted during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, and didn't take too long to overtake its predecessor's $742 million lifetime haul, and The Battle of Lake Changjin's $900 million-plus haul, to become China's biggest-ever hit. It's also the highest-grossing film in a single country, and by far the biggest film of 2025. It also demonstrates the sheer scale at which the Chinese theatrical marketplace is operating. Not too long ago, China relied heavily on Hollywood imports, but is now a mostly self-sustaining market. Ne Zha 2 debuted domestically this past weekend, and exceeded expectations with an $8 million debut.

'Ne Zha 2' Cost Less than $100 Million to Produce