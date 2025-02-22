In less than a month of release, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has established itself among the 10 highest-grossing films in global box office history. The animated sequel has earned the vast majority of its global haul in China, becoming the highest-grossing film in a single country. As it entered its fourth weekend in theaters, Ne Zha 2 hit another humongous milestone, inching closer to breaking the records of two mammoth franchise films. The movie has already overtaken Inside Out 2 to become the biggest animated movie in history.

Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 has now passed the $1.8 billion mark worldwide; of this total, around $1.78 billion has come from China, while around $12 million has come from North America. Ne Zha 2 is playing in limited release domestically, but that didn't stop it from leaving its mark at the box office this past week. The movie debuted during the lucrative Chinese New Year period. During the course of its run, Ne Zha 2 not only overtook The Battle of Lake Changjin to become the biggest Chinese film ever, but it also surpassed the lifetime global hauls of landmark movies such as Jurassic World, Top Gun: Maverick, and Barbie.

The Chinese platform Maoyan is projecting a final haul of over $2 billion, which would automatically put Ne Zha 2 ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. The movie will eventually find itself in the top five of the all-time list, behind only Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. It's an astonishing achievement, which proves just how resoundingly the Chinese box office has evolved in the last decade. Not that long ago, the Middle Kingdom would rely on Hollywood movies, but it's now mostly self-sustaining.

China Is Dominating the Global Box Office This Year