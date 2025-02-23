It still hasn't completed a month in release, but the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 is already one of the highest-grossing films in global box office history. This weekend, the film hit another monumental milestone worldwide, as it expanded domestically. Ne Zha 2 is also the highest-grossing film of 2025 by a wide margin and is set to challenge the three landmark hits of director James Cameron — Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic — very soon. Ne Zha 2 demonstrates just how massively the Chinese market has grown in the last decade or so, seeing as the vast majority of its haul has come from its home country.

With nearly $15 million domestically, Ne Zha 2 has now passed the $1.9 billion mark worldwide. Of this total, over $1.87 billion has come from China alone, making Ne Zha 2 the highest-grossing film in a single market. It's also the biggest animated movie in global box office history, having recently overtaken Inside Out 2's $1.7 billion lifetime haul. Produced on a reported budget of just $80 million — for context, Inside Out 2 cost a reported $200 million to produce — Ne Zha 2 also has to be one of the most profitable films of all time.

During the course of its landmark run, the film has overtaken animated blockbusters such as The Lion King, Frozen, all the Toy Story and Shrek films, every Despicable Me movie, and more. It has also outperformed all but three Marvel movies and all but one Star Wars film. According to the Chinese platform Maoyan, Ne Zha 2 is projected to gross over $2 billion in its lifetime run, which would automatically send it past Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Ne Zha 2 doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but its audience rating on the aggregator website stands at a near-perfect 99%.

'Ne Zha 2' Is About to Swing Past a Fan-Favourite Marvel Movie