After just over a month of release, the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 has passed the $2 billion mark at the global box office. More precisely, it took just 33 days to achieve this unprecedented feat. Ne Zha 2 was released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, when it broke numerous box office records. It has consistently delivered the biggest single-day collections of all time over the course of its landmark run, which isn't going to end anytime soon. Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 was produced on a reported budget of $80 million and opened to an enthusiastic audience response that is reflected in its 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This shouldn't even be a question, considering how well it has done. Of its $2 billion global haul, over $1.96 billion has come from the Middle Kingdom alone. Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing film in a single country, having beaten Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $936 million domestic haul from around a decade ago. In the next day or two, Ne Zha 2 will overtake The Force Awakens globally as well. At around the same time, it will surpass the lifetime earnings of Avengers: Infinity War to become one of the five highest-grossing movies in history.

Ne Zha 2 is only the seventh film to pass the $2 billion mark globally. Once it overtakes Infinity War and The Force Awakens, it will trail only Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion) on the all-time chart. As if these achievements weren't enough, Ne Zha 2 is also the highest-grossing animated movie in history, having overtaken the $1.7 billion record set by Disney's Inside Out 2 only last year. Impressively, it cost less than half of Inside Out 2, which came with a reported price tag of $200 million.

'Ne Zha 2' Has Taken the Chinese Market to the Next Level