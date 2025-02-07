The highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which has earned a little over $50 million in its theatrical run, and is already available to stream at home. But even though the movie is holding on to a spot on the year's top 10 list, it's nowhere in the vicinity of 2025's biggest hit. The crown currently belongs to the Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which has generated in one week what few films can generate in their entire runs, re-releases included. And as Ne Zha 2 enters its second week of release, the movie has firmly established itself as the year's biggest hit by passing a humongous new milestone.

Ne Zha 2 has grossed over $900 million so far, with the entirety of that figure coming from Chinese theaters. More precisely, the film has generated $907 million after just eight days of release. The movie grossed around $70 million on its second Friday, and is now only the third film in history to gross over $900 million in a single market, behind The Battle of Lake Changjin ($918 million) and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens ($936 million). Ne Zha 2 will overtake both those titles by Saturday, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time, and the biggest single-territory hit ever. By Sunday, Ne Zha 2 will hit the $1 billion mark. Current projections put the film's lifetime China gross at $1.2 billion, but this number is sure to be rectified as well.

Ne Zha 2 was released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, which delivered a record-breaking $1.3 billion haul. In fact, the five highest-grossing films of the year so far are all Chinese titles. This illustrates how significantly the market has grown in recent years, especially in the post-pandemic period. Before 2020, China was fast emerging as the world's biggest movie-going market, often contributing more money to a Hollywood film's global haul than even North America. For instance, the first Venom film made over $270 million in China, and around $230 million in the United States. But since then, China has established itself as mostly self-serving, and now regulates the number of foreign titles that can be screened in its theaters.

China Is No Longer Vital to Hollywood's Box Office Plans

Recently, Venom: The Last Dance became the rare Hollywood hit to work in China, grossing over $90 million. But Hollywood studios can no longer consider the Middle Kingdom as a viable option. Ne Zha 2 demonstrates just how huge the market has become. The movie has also earned positive reviews, and is the third installment in the Fengshen Cinematic Universe. By comparison, the first Ne Zha concluded its run with a little over $740 million globally in 2019, while the spin-off film Jiang Ziya made just under $250 million in 2020.

Ne Zha 2 will debut domestically on February 14. You can watch the trailer below.