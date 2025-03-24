China’s box office behemoth, the animated film Ne Zha 2, passed what could be its final global box office recently. The movie broke pretty much every record that it possibly could have, and then some. During the course of its phenomenal run, Ne Zha 2 emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, the biggest film of 2025, and the most successful Chinese-language hit ever made. Having firmly established itself among the five biggest films of all time, Ne Zha 2 is poised to conclude its theatrical run in a few weeks. But the movie only recently began to be rolled out in international markets, earning more in countries where it wouldn’t normally have even been released.

Ne Zha 2 has now grossed over $2.1 billion at the global box office, with more than $2 billion of that total coming from the Middle Kingdom. The movie recently overtook the $2 billion worldwide hauls of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. It’s currently the fifth-biggest film in global box office history, trailing James Cameron’s Titanic by around $100 million. Thanks to its various re-releases over the years, Titanic’s global total has consistently been increasing. The epic romance concluded its original run with around $1.8 billion worldwide — it’s a figure that Ne Zha 2 beat in its ongoing initial run.

The highest-grossing film in history remains Cameron’s original Avatar, which has made nearly $3 billion worldwide. It’s followed by Avengers: Endgame, which made $2.7 billion worldwide in 2019, and Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed $2.3 billion a couple of years ago. This year, Cameron will return with the third installment in the epic science-fiction series, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Like every film that he has made in the last three decades, Avatar 3 is expected to be a smash hit as well. Perhaps it will push Ne Zha 2 out of the top five.

'Ne Zha 2' Cost Less than Half of 'Inside Out 2'