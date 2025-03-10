Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has been the story of the box office year so far, arriving in theaters and making huge waves instantly, defeating the poor expectations of the early year box office and destroying Inside Out 2's 2024 record earnings for an animated movie. Not only that, but Ne Zha 2 is now the first non-Hollywood project to enter the all-time top 10 box office worldwide, now placing sixth as one of only a handful of movies to ever hit the $2 billion mark. Then, just when you thought things couldn't look any more impressive for Ne Zha 2, you remember how the movie still hasn't signed a deal to release in many important overseas territories... until today, that is.

It has now been reported that Trinity CineAsia has acquired the rights to distribute Ne Zha 2 across 37 European territories, including the UK, France, Spain, and many other film-loving nations. The record-breaking movie's UK and Ireland debut will take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, ready to go head-to-head at the box office with the new Snow White adaptation starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role, set to also release on the same day. Speaking in a quote cited on Variety, managing director of Trinity CineAsia Cedric Behrel said, "Rarely do you get a film that truly defines the era, shows again the unique power of cinema to move audiences, and makes an indelible mark on culture. This is 'Ne Zha 2.' It signifies a major turning point in further establishing Trinity CineAsia as a pan-European distributor." Behrel then added:

"After years spent cultivating the audience and building relationships with exhibitors, press and other stakeholders, as well as our online presence, it is a landmark for Trinity CineAsia in terms of reaching the far corners of the continent and developing our offering to a far larger audience. We look forward to more adventures in this realm"

Only One Other Movie Has Out-Performed 'Ne Zha 2' in International Box Office History