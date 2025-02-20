In a box office performance worth studying, the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 has now achieved a historic feat, just 21 days after its debut. The animated sequel opened during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, and has been breaking records every day. It generated around $22 million on its third Tuesday in its home country of China, which represents the biggest-ever third Tuesday haul in a single market. And thanks to the advance sales that it has already registered for Wednesday, the film is on track to deliver its biggest win yet.

Ne Zha 2 is passing the $1.7 billion mark as we speak, which makes it the highest-grossing animated film of all time. On its way to achieving this feat, the movie overtook Inside Out 2's $1.69 billion haul from just last year. That film generated over $1 billion from international markets and more than $600 million from domestic theaters. What's remarkable is that Ne Zha 2 has earned upwards of $1.68 billion from China alone. It's by far the highest-grossing Chinese movie of all time, the highest-grossing film in a single territory, and the first non-Hollywood film to hit $1 billion worldwide.

During the course of its run, Ne Zha 2 overtook landmark animated films such as Frozen II, The Lion King, and Toy Story 3. The film's $1.7 billion global haul, which also includes around $9 million from domestic theaters, makes it one of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time. Ne Zha 2 has now overtaken Jurassic World to claim the eighth spot on the all-time list. The Chinese platform Maoyan is predicting a final China gross of over $2 billion, which would automatically make it one of the five highest-grossing films in history.

'Ne Zha 2' Is Competing With the Biggest Hollywood Franchises