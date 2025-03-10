The Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 just won't stop breaking box office records. It delivered the biggest opening weekend haul in its country's history during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, and this past weekend, it overtook Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-biggest film in global box office history. At the same time, Ne Zha 2 also celebrated a landmark achievement on IMAX screens. The animated movie has now hit the $150 million mark in global IMAX revenue, and is on the verge of entering the all-time top five list on the premium format.

Ne Zha 2's $150 million haul puts it ahead of Dune: Part Two. It's now the sixth-highest-grossing film in IMAX history. By comparison, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer grossed $190 million globally on IMAX screens, while James Cameron's Avatar made $270 million worldwide in the IMAX format, and Avatar: The Way of Water made $240 million. Ne Zha 2 is currently the highest-grossing film of 2025, with $2.05 billion in global box office revenue. This week, it'll overtake Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens to become the fifth-biggest film in history. Over $2 billion of Ne Zha 2's global earnings have come from the Middle Kingdom.

It's the highest-grossing film in a single country, and the highest-grossing animated film of all time, having overtaken Inside Out 2's $1.7 billion haul from just a few months ago. Unlike that Pixar film, which cost a reported $200 million to produce, Ne Zha 2 came with a reported price tag of $80 million. This is in line with post-pandemic animated hits such as Despicable Me 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Kung Fu Panda 4. Studios have been cutting spending on animated films in recent years; while the industry standard used to be around $150 million, the number has now been basically halved. The impact of these budget cuts can primarily be felt by artists who work incredibly long hours in order to meet tight deadlines.

'Ne Zha 2' Is Poised to Become the Fifth-Biggest Film In Global Box Office History