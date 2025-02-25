Having debuted during the lucrative Chinese New Year period with record-breaking numbers, the blockbuster animated film Ne Zha 2 has now passed another milestone. On its 28th day of release in theaters, Ne Zha 2 overtook Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the seventh-biggest film in global box office history, and the second-biggest film of the post-pandemic era. Importantly, No Way Home wasn't released in China, and Ne Zha 2 has received only a limited release in North America. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Middle Kingdom, where it now ranks number one on the all-time charts.

Ne Zha 2 has now generated over $1.92 billion worldwide, of which $1.89 billion has come from China alone. The Chinese platform Maoyan is predicting a lifetime haul of over $2 billion, which should automatically put Ne Zha 2 inside the top five on the all-time list. Overtaking No Way Home is a huge deal, considering how instrumental the movie was in reviving the theatrical marketplace following pandemic-related shut-downs. No Way Home was notable for uniting three generations of Spider-Man stars — Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. It ranks as the third-biggest Marvel movie in history.

And Ne Zha 2 is now trailing one of them. In the next few days — probably this weekend — the film will overtake Avengers: Infinity War's $2 billion lifetime haul. At around the same time, it will also surpass the lifetime haul of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. It will then trail three James Cameron movies — Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar — as well as Avengers: Endgame. The highest-grossing film in history remains Avatar, with lifetime earnings of nearly $3 billion, including re-release revenue.

'Ne Zha 2' Has a Near-Perfect Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes