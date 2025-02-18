Every day, it seems, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 overtakes a landmark hit and rises further up the global box office ranks. Already the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time, Ne Zha 2 broke into an elite list on its 20th day of release. In doing so, it also came one step closer to becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever. It will achieve this historic milestone as early as tomorrow when it passes the $1.7 billion mark worldwide. Ne Zha 2 debuted domestically this past weekend, exceeding expectations despite a limited roll-out.

The movie has now overtaken The Lion King remake and Jurassic World's $1.6 billion lifetime hauls to become one of the 10 highest-grossing hits in global box office history. It's currently ranked number nine on the all-time list, behind Inside Out 2, which concluded its run with a hair under $1.7 billion last year. Once it overtakes the Pixar mega-hit, Ne Zha 2 will become the highest-grossing animated film in history. What's more remarkable is the fact that it has grossed over $1.6 billion in China alone. This is the biggest haul ever in a single country, over $600 million greater than the previous record-holder, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Ne Zha 2 debuted over the lucrative Chinese New Year period with a record-breaking haul. The movie didn't take too long to overtake the $742 million lifetime haul of its predecessor, and the $900 million-plus lifetime haul of China's previous highest-grossing film, The Battle of Lake Changjin. In the last decade, and particularly after the pandemic, the Chinese theatrical market has emerged as one of the largest in the world. It's also self-sustaining, with its reliance on Hollywood imports decreasing year after year. Currently, the five highest-grossing films of the year are all Chinese. The biggest non-Chinese hit of 2025 is Captain America: Brave New World, which couldn't secure a number-one debut in the Middle Kingdom last weekend because of Ne Zha 2, although it did manage to gross nearly $200 million worldwide.

'Ne Zha 2' Is a Resounding Crowd-Pleaser