Vampires on the loose in the southern heat is a dangerous thing in Near Dark. The neo-western horror film marked Kathryn Bigelow's second directorial feature. The film was a crucial foreshadowing of a career that was about to take off, one that indicated that she was already challenging gender standards, and had an eye for shooting exhilarating action sequences. Bigelow co-wrote the film with collaborator, Eric Red, and the two would follow up the film with the action thriller, Blue Steel, starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Near Dark is a gritty, punk-rock extravaganza of the late '80s with blood, guts, and gore, and remains Bigelow's unsung horror masterpiece.

Adrian Pasdar stars as the western farm boy, Caleb, who becomes the prey of a mysterious vampire, Mae, played by Jenny Wright. They have a complicated romance that entwines with the movie's dominant horror elements, but the film truly belongs to a vivacious Bill Paxton. In one of his most underrated roles, Paxton plays an unhinged outlaw who happens to be a vampire, and uses his southern charm to feast upon unassuming men and women at night. Near Dark has become a cult classic, in large part thanks to Paxton, who has campy, over-the-top monologs that he expertly feasts upon. As a fantastic horror western and vampire film that refutes gender stereotypes, Near Dark is a bloody good time.

What is 'Near Dark' About?

Caleb is a young, horny cowboy out for a good time, but nothing good ever happens at night where vampires are concerned. When he's out on the town with his friends, he becomes bewitched by the stranger, Mae, and believes himself to be a hunter seeking a beautiful prize. But, the joke is on him. Mae is actually the danger, a bloodthirsty vampire who takes advantage of Caleb's blind lust to bite him. Caleb then gets ripped away from his father and sister, and gets sucked into a world of sadistic vampires who live a debauched life of nightly murder. Lance Henriksen plays the crew's leader, Jesse, who's over a hundred years old and is skeptical of Caleb's commitment to becoming a vampire. Bill Paxton enters as the wildcard of the group, the ultra-violent Severen, who introduces Caleb to a bloodthirsty night-life in gruesome fashion. When it becomes clear that Caleb does not want to join their group, nor feed on humans, they give him a week to give in to temptation, or it's curtains for him.

Bill Paxton is a Wild Vampire Cowboy in 'Near Dark'

With his boyish good looks and killer smile, Paxton was the perfect casting decision for Severen. Near Dark marked one of Paxton's first big roles, and an opportunity to show off his range as an actor. While he had the classic appeal of being a dashing leading man in Hollywood, the film foreshadowed a career that would be mostly filled with oddballs and underdogs in supporting roles. What makes Severen the eerie, unsettling villain he is, is how Paxton plays him like a former All-American sweetheart. Caleb is the perfect juxtaposition to him, and a glimpse into who Severen could have been before becoming a vampire. Offering hints of who he once was, Severen's humanity is shown through his oozing charm, which he utilizes when he hitchhikes to get his next meal. He should be the man of anyone's dreams, making him the perfect hunter.

Paxton exemplifies the southern charm of his former years as a human from the get. In his memorable introduction scene, he happily quips he wants to "tap dance" over Caleb's body, with vicious plans of murder. His dedication to such evil and the screenplay's campy dialogue is part of what has made Near Dark age so well. His already prevalent southern drawl is exaggerated, and his wardrobe is a grunge-rock dream. He wears red flannels, silver chains, ripped jeans, and a leather jacket that is practically his armor against Caleb's humanity, and the good that still remains in this world. His hair is overgrown and greasy, but he still carries a sex appeal as a wild and dangerous outlaw cowboy, here for a good time, but never a long time.

Bill Paxton Delivers the Iconic "It's Fingerlickin' Good" Line in a Brutal Bar Fight

Near Dark is at its most fun during a gruesome, shocking bar scene that goes from bad to worse. For Severen, it's all in good fun. For everyone else, it's a nightmare. This is in part where Near Dark gets its lore, and why it has become the cult classic it is within the vampire film realm. Part of vampires' mystery is that they live in the darkness where secrets lie, and keep their true identity to themselves. Severen does not wish to be in the shadows, and wants to be seen, but is ironically doomed to a life in the dark. That's in part what makes him so bitter, and Paxton embraces that narcissism through his ridiculous hip swagger, blinding smile, and loud drawl that challenges anyone to be louder. He's doomed to a life of anonymity, and violence is his way of being seen, and known. This all comes to fruition when the crew goes to a dingy dive bar for a drink, but they wind up drinking a lot more than whiskey.

Severen gets his whiskey shot from the bartender, and spews off charming jokes, awaiting his attack. It all seems innocent, but then he sheds his cowboy persona to reveal the monster he is, and begins murdering everyone in the bar. This is where the most iconic line of the film - and one of the greatest line readings of Paxton's career - comes. Soaking up the carnage he has caused, he licks his fingers and yells, "It's fingerlickin' good!" It's practically become the catchphrase of the film, and sums up Severen to a tee. Paxton finds the perfect balance between camp and horror, and is animalistic in his brutality of killing patrons. He dances around the bar with his sunglasses on, hair matted with blood, in a lively yet deadly performance.

'Near Dark' Embraces the Wild, Sexy Side to the Vampire Film

Near Dark doesn't shy away from just how violent vampires really are. Oftentimes in the genre, whether it's Twilight or Bram Stoker's Dracula, male vampires such as Edward or Dracula are portrayed as sensitive, sensual beings driven mad by a desire for virginal, mortal women, who are prizes to be won. In the hands of Kathryn Bigelow, who has spent her entire career challenging the ways women are portrayed in film, this notion is rejected. Near Dark thrives in its ability to create a whole new beast of its own by turning the tables, with a bloodthirsty woman driven mad by lust, who can't resist the purity of an innocent farm boy. But even more so, it wonders what an actual vampire, whose whole nature lies in the kill, would be like, and Severen is the answer.

Paxton dedicated a career to playing the unexpected, refusing to stay in one genre for too long, or play one kind of character. He always thrived in Westerns, whether it was playing an underdog cop in One False Move, a gunslinger in Tombstone, or a storm chaser in Twister. He was an enigma capable of charm, but also carried a darkness in those blue eyes that made him a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, who never quite knew what to do with him. A vampire stalking farmland will always be his most terrifying, wacky endeavor. Near Dark gave Paxton permission to harness his inner feral side for the first time, in a maddening '80s cult classic that remains a delirious examination of good versus evil, and desire. Paxton gave the film life, and it's a fingerlickin' good horror western.

Near Dark A small-town farmer's son reluctantly joins a traveling group of vampires after he is bitten by a beautiful drifter. Release Date October 2, 1987 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Bill Paxton Adrian Pasdar , Jenny Wright , Lance Henriksen Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Eric Red , Kathryn Bigelow Expand

Near Dark is available to stream on Pluto+ in the U.S.

