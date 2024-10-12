Near-death experiences, known as NDEs, occur when a person almost dies due to trauma to their body. The result is often an unexplained out-of-body experience in which the person might see religious figures or even deceased loved ones. When the person returns to their body, they are able to recount their personal experience in great detail. People who have experienced NDEs are known as NDErs. Scientists began to study near-death experiences in the 1970s, and since then there have been a lot of interesting research studies around NDEs and brain activity. With the increased interest in near-death experiences in science, filmmakers began to explore this topic in documentaries.

There are a variety of documentaries about NDEs. Some documentaries share multiple stories from NDErs while others focus on one person's near-death experience. From The Day I Died to Surviving Death, these documentaries are worth seeing for anyone interested in hearing survivor stories.

8 'The Day I Almost Died' (2015-)

Directed by Evan Cecil and Ted Leonard

The Day I Almost Died, directed by Evan Cecil and Ted Leonard, is a docuseries about people who get into accidents that cause them to face near-death experiences. The series ran for only one season, with eight episodes in total. Each episode recreations the circumstances that led to their near-death experiences, what happened during their accident, and the aftermath of their near-death experience. The episodes include interviews with medical professionals, the survivors themselves, and witnesses.

The Day I Almost Died is one of those Discovery+ shows that draws viewers in immediately. It is hard not to look away from this show, even if one wants to, due to the scary situations each person finds themselves in. In each episode, three people tell near-death experiences, and it is anxiety-inducing to watch from beginning to end, especially since the recreations are pretty realistic.

7 'The Day I Died' (2002)

Directed by Kate Broome

The Day I Died: The Mind, The Brain, and Near-Death Experiences, directed by Kate Broome, is a 2002 BBC documentary that premiered on The Learning Channel in the fall of 2003. The Day I Died is narrated by British actor Tom Wilkinson of Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom. Throughout its roughly 55 minutes, The Day I Died weaves first-person accounts with perspectives from scientists who study near-death experiences.

Overall, The Day I Died is a very informative documentary and might be considered a "classic" among NDE documentaries as it is based on the work of Raymond Moody and Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, prominent scientists in the NDE scientific community. Wilkinson is a great choice for narrating this documentary, as his voice provides a soothing tone that viewers can easily latch onto through the documentary. The scientific information, especially the studies, is fascinating and provides an understanding of what the brain might be going through when a person goes through an NDE.

6 'I Survived...Beyond and Back' (2011-2012)

Directed by Craig Gaudion and Janice Finn

I Survived...Beyond and Back was an A&E series that ran for three seasons. Each episode focuses on two to three NDEr stories. There isn't any narrator in this series, which makes it stand out from other near-death experience documentaries which typically have some narration to tie everything together. Instead, each person tells their own story. However, the storytelling isn't linear, as the documentary jumps back and forth from one to the other. This builds up the tension and keeps the viewer engaged in what is going to happen next.

The stories in I Survived...Beyond and Back are raw and very emotional, as each person reflects on their near-death experience. Unlike the other NDE documentaries, there isn't a scientific perspective, although there are a few stories from medical professionals who have gone through a near-death experience. It can be emotionally draining to watch, but it is worth listening to the stories.

5 'Beyond the Grave' (2023)

Directed by Serena Dc

Beyond the Grave, directed by Serena DC, is a 2023 documentary about death. In this documentary, Serena DC, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, interviews experts from death doulas to experts in consciousness. While this documentary looks at a variety of topics related to death, there are several interviews with people who have had near-death experiences. Throughout the documentary, Serena is an engaging interviewer, and she investigates very interesting questions about death.

The near-death experience portion of the documentary is more towards the beginning and middle of Beyond the Grave. Serena interviews several NDErs, including Eben Alexander and Peter Anthony, to understand if there are any similarities between their experiences. It is interesting to hear their stories of how they experienced death and how their views of death changed after their NDEs.

4 'Griefwalker' (2008)

Directed by Tim Wilson

Griefwalker isn't exactly a documentary about near-death experiences, but a near-death experience motivated the making of this film. Tim Wilson, the director of Griefwalker, goes through a near-death experience, and this causes him to want to explore the topics of death and grief. Wilson decides to make a documentary about his friend, Stephen Jenkinson, who is a grief counselor and theologian. As an "angel of death," Jenkinson helps people learn how to process their grief and learn how to address their fears around death.

Griefwalker is an engaging documentary, and as all good documentaries should, it makes viewers think about how they view death. Wilson did well in choosing Stephen Jenkinson as the main "character" in this documentary. Jenkinson's perspective of death and grief greatly contrasts with most of the public, and it is mesmerizing to see how he changes people's outlook on death.

3 'Touching the Void' (2003)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

In Touching the Void, one of the best movies about mountaineering, by Kevin Macdonald, two climbers, Simon Yates and Joe Simpson, transverse the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in 1985. They successfully reach the top of the peak, but they must descend, which is when about 80% of climbing accidents occur. Disaster hints when one of the climbers breaks their leg and a dangerous storm causes them to have to make hard decisions in order to survive. During the reenactment scenes, Brendan Mackey plays Joe Simpson, and Nicholas Aaron plays Simon Yates.

Touching the Void is a survival documentary, and both Joe and Simon have near-death experiences during their journey over the Andes. They both experience being close to death, and must take extreme actions in order to survive. The entire documentary is an intense watch between the realistic reenactments of Joe and Simon's climb and listening to them speak about their experience during their interviews.

2 '24 Hours in A&E' (2011-)

Directed by Jackie Waldock et al

24 Hours in the A&E, one of the most-watched unscripted series in the UK, is an award-winning British medical docuseries about NHS medical staff who work in the A&E, also known as the Accident and Emergency. The series has run for thirty-two seasons so far, and has filmed at three major hospitals: King's College Hospital, St. George's Hospital, and more recently, Queens Medical Centre. Each episode features real footage from the A&E along with interviews with hospital staff and patients. Near-death experiences aren't the main topic of this docuseries, but several episodes tell patient (and sometimes staff) stories of their near-death experiences.

24 Hours in the A&E does something that a lot of docuseries about NDEs do not normally do, which is forgoing nature imagery and serene music, and instead focusing on the person telling their story at the moment. The stories of near-death experiences aren't always told by patients; sometimes, they are told by people who work at the hospital, such as Jeremain, a hospital porter, who talks about a car accident that caused him to have an NDE. There isn't any narration during these moments or cheesy reenactments.

1 'Surviving Death' (2021)

Directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet

Surviving Death is a 2021 Netflix docuseries about death, based on the book, Surviving Death by Leslie Kean. The docuseries doesn't just cover near-death experiences, but it also delves into topics such as reincarnation and mediums. The first episode in the series, directed by Ricki Stern, is about near-death experiences.

From the very moment the episode starts, "Near-Death Experiences" draws in the viewer immediately with Dr. Mary O'Neal's story of her NDE during a kayaking trip. Dr. O'Neal's narration of her story paired with realistic visuals instead of a typical "reenactment" sets up the cadence of storytelling throughout Surviving Death. Every interview with an NDEr is fascinating from start to finish. Besides the fascinating stories, the interviews with scientists make viewers think.

