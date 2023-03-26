Over the years, science fiction has grown to mean so many things. It's no longer only synonymous with films set in space or the future, but can be set right here and right now on present day Earth. It can also now be seen alongside every other genre out there, making for some very interesting stories that can shed a light on society today.

And when we talk about sci-fi movies, it's usually those near-perfect ones that always come up in conversation. Whether it's a wild movie like Mad Max: Fury Road, a heartfelt, family film like E.T., or a culture-shaping franchise like Star Wars, this is a genre that will never go out of style.

'Close Encounters Of The Third Kind' (1977)

Metascore: 90

Close Encounters of the Third Kind tells the story of Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), whose life is turned on its head after he witnesses a UFO. He grows obsessed with figuring out what it was and begins to feel like it's calling out to him, leading him to the inevitable answer he's looking for.

One of Steven Spielberg's best films, Close Encounters takes the audience on an almost philosophical journey into the cosmos, asking the question: "what would it be like to meet an alien species?" Dreyfuss' portrayal of a man's dissent into what those around him think is madness is incredible, and is one of his best, next to films like Jaws and Mr. Holland's Opus.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Metascore: 90

Mad Max: Fury Road continues this wild post-apocalyptic sci-fi franchise 30 years after the release of the last film, and follows the titular character, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), as he travels through a desert wasteland where gasoline and water are scarce and hoarded by a vicious ruler. He finds himself teaming up with a woman named Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to take on this ruler and help free the people and make things right.

This is one of the most beautifully cinematic films of the last few decades, and also manages to take the action and intensity to a whole new level. It brought new life to long-faded franchise and has gotten a whole new generation invested in this world.

'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977)

Metascore: 90

One of the most popular sci-fi films out there, Star Wars: A New Hope tells the story of a young farmboy named Luke (Mark Hamill) who discovers his destiny as a protector and warrior, just like his father once was, and must help defeat an evil intergalactic force that rules the galaxy.

This is the film that spawned the most successful franchise of all time, and has been integral in inspiring dozens, if not hundreds, of filmmakers and the films they have gone on to make over the years since its release. It's an incredible story that still holds up today, and is one of the few films that even people who rarely watch movies at least know about, proving that it has survived the test of time.

'Her' (2013)

Metascore: 91

Her tells the story of a lonely, heartbroken man (Joaquin Phoenix) who finds loves in the most unexpected place when he begins to develop feelings for a new, advanced AI operating system named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson).

This is such a fascinating movie that completely shifts the idea of what a romance can be, showcasing that love is an extremely complex emotion that is difficult to define, and even harder to control. It forces the audience to consider the idea that a piece of AI software could actually have a consciousness, and if that is the case, how does that make it any different from the human mind? It also shows the audience that love is love, and in a world full of misery, isn't that all people are truly looking for?

'E.T.: The Extraterrestrial' (1982)

Metascore: 91

A classic story about a boy and his...alien? E.T.: The Extraterrestrial follows a young boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas) who comes across a lost and frightened alien who just wants to go home. Through their adventure, they grow to love one another and must protect each other at all costs.

E.T. is such an incredibly heartfelt film, so much so that Steven Spielberg managed to find a way to make the audience care so deeply about this little alien who loves Reese's Pieces. It's a beautiful story about friendship and family and what it means to be accepted and loved.

'Invasion Of The Body Snatchers' (1956)

Metascore: 92

As an extraterrestrial invasion begins on Earth, in the form of alien plant spores, a group must figure out how to stop them before being taken over and replaced with copies, known as "pod people."

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is one of the few sci-fi films that has truly made a mark on cinema and pop culture as a whole. It has inspired numerous other stories and has stood the test of time, and this is because of its always pertinent subject matter, as people are naturally suspicious of change in the world. And in some cases, rightly so.

'Solaris' (1972)

Metascore: 93

A group of cosmonauts orbiting the planet Solaris begin having what they believe to be hallucinations of people from their memories. They determine quickly that these hallucinations are coming from the planet itself.

While Solaris dips into the philosophical realm a bit more than the typical sci-fi fare, it does so in such a way that makes the audience re-evaluate the entirety of their thoughts about the events taking place. While it did feel overly long at times, those pauses allow you to take a breath and consider what you've just seen, giving you the chance to process. What makes this film great is how it explores what it means to be human and what it means to love without spelling it out for the audience.

'Wall-E' (2008)

Metascore: 95

In a future where humans have polluted the Earth to the point that it's no longer habitable and have abandoned the planet, one little robot remains, with a mission to clean up Earth until life can be sustained once again.

It's fascinating to think that one of Pixar's best movies doesn't have any actual dialogue for about half the film, but somehow Wall-E found a way to make that work. The "facial" expressions and sounds Wall-E makes throughout the film are so endearing and make the audience root for this little guy. And the love story between him and EVE is just wonderful.

'Gravity' (2013)

Metascore: 96

Gravity tells the story of two astronauts (Sandra Bullock & George Clooney) who wind up stranded in space after a disastrous event takes out their shuttle, and they decide the only way to get home may be to travel farther into the darkness of space.

Seven years after his last directorial venture, Alfonso Cuarón took a huge leap with this film, keeping the story small and centered on these two big-name actors, while creating some of the most extreme tension to come out of a sci-fi film. Even though it's set in the vastness of space, it quickly becomes very claustrophobic, causing the audience to experience the unnerving dread alongside these characters.

'Metropolis' (1927)

Image via UFA

Metascore: 98

Set in a dystopian future, Metropolis follows a wealthy man and a working class teacher as they fall in love and work to broker peace and unity between their two classes.

Not only one of the best silent films out there, but also one of the best sci-fi films ever made, Metropolis remains as poignant today as it was nearly a century ago when it was made. Fritz Lang's ability to shine a spotlight on the always present issue of class disparity in our society, and the true cost of that society's advancement, is nothing short of brilliant.

