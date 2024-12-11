James Gunn is now fully entrenched in his work with DC, especially now with the recent release of the critically acclaimed Creature Commandos, but he made a name for himself in the comic book world with his work on another franchise. Gunn directed all three installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and Hot Toys has teamed up with Marvel to drop a figure from the final entry. The studio announced a new Nebula figure based on Karen Gillan’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 where she’s been enhanced to act more as a living weapon who can fly and morph her arm into a cannon. The figure comes in the traditional 1/6th size with a full arsenal, but is not yet available for pre-order.

Iron Studios has had the upper hand with collectibles lately, announcing a whole slew of figures this weekend. However, Hot Toys has still accrued years' worth of good name for producing the most lifelike collectibles in the toy game. The studio most recently revealed a new Peter Parker figure from the hit superhero video game Spider-Man 2, showing Peter with the Anti-Venom suit he gets at the end of the game, once Miles Morales helps Mister Negative clear the remaining Venom out of him. Hot Toys also kept its Marvel trend but teamed up with the MCU for a new figure of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers based on his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is regarded by many as the best MCU solo film and one of the best comic book movies ever.

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy Ever Return?

There has been no official word on the return of any members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Volume 3 did end with the famous “Star-Lord will return” line. Neither Chris Pratt nor anyone involved at Marvel has yet to mention which project this could be in. If it isn’t in the animated series What If…?, Pratt is confirmed to reprise his role as Peter Quill in a live-action MCU project, and the most likely candidate is one, or both, of the upcoming Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+.

