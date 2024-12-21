The horror genre is no stranger to H.P. Lovecraft adaptations. The Dunwich Horror from 1970 centered on the author’s fictional Miskatonic University and the infamous Necronomicon book, a now-integral item in the genre. It wasn’t until the 1980s that cosmic horror started coming into its own with genre classics such as Stuart Gordon’s Re-Animator and From Beyond. These loose Lovecraft retellings boldly interpreted the source material both thematically and visually. Future films would be inspired by Lovecraft’s wilder eldritch terrors, like The Void and Underwater. But one powerhouse of an adaptation may have slipped through the cracks some 30 years ago. Showcasing bizarre creatures and less-appreciated stories, Necronomicon: Book of the Dead dove headfirst into the mysterious trenches of cosmic fear.

What Lovecraftian Stories Are at Play in 'Necronomicon'?

Directed by Brian Yuzna, Christophe Gans, and Shusuke Kaneko (with each taking different segments), Necronomicon: Book of the Dead is a feast for eyes brimming with moody settings and otherworldly frights. Kicking the anthology off is the wraparound story, "The Library." Set in the 1930s, it follows H.P. Lovecraft venturing into a guarded library to uncover the ancient secrets of the Necronomicon. His perusal through the book is the segue into the main three stories of the anthology: "The Drowned," "The Cold," and "Whispers." The source material for "The Drowned" takes vague inspiration from Lovecraft’s story, "The Rats in the Walls." The segment tells the tale of a shipwreck survivor conjuring his deceased wife and son with the help of the Necronomicon. In contrast, “The Cold” intrigues viewers with a doctor suffering from a rare condition that forces him to always be in low temperatures. "The Whisperer," based on "The Whisperer in Darkness," is about two cops reluctantly pulled into a hellmouth under the control of someone, or something, named The Butcher.

Lovecraft stories can be precarious to adapt, as so much relies on the reader’s personal interpretations of the "unknown." Despite this, each director brought enthusiasm for cosmic horror to the Necronomicon set. They interpreted all these eldritch components and unnatural entities with measured flair, never losing the essence of their origins. Each story emanates dread, staying true to cosmic horror motifs like forbidden knowledge and mental anguish. Characters face incomprehensible monsters and constant disorientation. The fragility of humanity is used against them again and again. The vibes are bleak, and audiences can count on no happy endings. It also wouldn’t be a true '90s horror movie without some camp. Luckily, Jeffrey Combs came on board to portray an adventurous version of H.P. Lovecraft himself in the wraparound story. This portion of the film adds some Indiana Jones-type drama that still has a satisfying conclusion.

The SFX of 'Necronomicon' Brings Terrors to Life

The mind-boggling practical effects are the film’s biggest drawing point. The monsters here glisten with goop, gore, and the briny waters of the deep, making the source material that much more visceral. A massive team of talented makeup artists and special effects studios worked on Necronomicon, but a few creators stood out with their design trademarks. SFX artist John Carl Buechler is known for his contributions to Re-Animator and From Beyond. Fellow artist Screaming Mad George most notably designed the effects for Brian Yuzna’s Society. Their unfathomable, surrealistic styles felt right at home in a Lovecraftian setting and leaned full throttle into the project. Other horror legends responsible for the impressive visuals include Bart Mixon, John Vulich, and Tom Savini.

In "Drowning," a number of water-logged villains attack the protagonist, including a mortifying Cthulhu beast with one eye. A gruesome death scene melts away all sense of safety in "The Cold." As for "Whispers"? Well, there’s a lot to take in and none of it is normal. Each story demands a certain degree of gore and grotesque, but the SFX teams understood how to convey the variety of weird nightmares in perfect unison. These creatures crawled from indescribable arcane voids — and they look like it. These collected special effects still look astounding today, leaving an undeniable impression on horror cinema. They'll leave your mind feeling warped, and hopefully, a little repulsed.

Necronomicon: Book of the Dead may have missed the spotlight, but it nails the checklist for what a cosmic horror story should be. It has fun with the ambiguity of its Lovecraft origins, amping up the mystery and scares along the way. 1990s horror and 1930s cosmic fiction culminate together in this wild, dreary, and flat-out monstrous offering that’s sure to satisfy those curious enough to seek out the beyond.