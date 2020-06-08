EA’s ‘Need for Speed: Heat’ Gets Crossplay Support in New Update

Though Ghost Games’ racing title Need for Speed: Heat came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC last fall, as of the game’s final update tomorrow (Tuesday, June 9th), racers on any of those platforms will be able to play together thanks to crossplay support. The 24th installment in the Need for Speed franchise celebrated the overall brand’s 25th anniversary last year, but this update marks a few milestones of its own: It’ll be the first-ever game developed by EA to offer cross-platform support, and it’ll also be a launch point for the franchise’s new developers, Criterion Games.

Matt Webster, General Manager of Criterion Games, announced the update details in a blog post along with a tease of what’s to come in the future. (Hat tip to Polygon for the heads up.) The 2019 title recently arrived on Steam — along with 2016’s Need for Speed and Need for Speed Rivals — ahead of the crossplay update. That rollout roadmap includes tomorrow’s final patch (find the full update notes here), Need for Speed: Heat‘s drop into the EA Access and Origin Access Basic Vault on June 16th, and an EA PLAY Live event on June 18th for more relevant announcements. Additionally, Webster confirmed in the blog post that Criterion Games will be focusing on developing the next game in the franchise going forward.

Here’s Webster’s closing shout-out to the NFS community: