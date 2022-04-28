With every single project comes new experiences and lessons learned that could either reinforce existing career goals or illuminate something that isn't the right fit, and that’s exactly what we dug into with Imogen Poots on a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night.

Poots is currently in the midst of celebrating Outer Range’s eight-episode run on Prime Video. The show is a supernatural Western starring Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who discovers a gigantic and inexplicable hole on his property. That same day, Poots’ Autumn arrives at the Abbott ranch looking for a place to camp. Royal reluctantly agrees, and the more time Autumn spends on the property, the more intertwined she becomes with the Abbott family and the unfolding mystery.

Image via Amazon

While paving the way from her earliest ambitions and screen credits to Outer Range, Poots took a moment to look back on the industry experiences that offered her further clarity on the types of projects that speak to her most. She began by broadly highlighting the potential pros and cons of kicking off an acting career at a young age:

“I think there’s something great about starting out younger as an actor because you learn as you do it, and you have very informative early on experiences. But I’d also say that you can often betray your true sort of sense of taste and self by just working or by perhaps listening to people around you because that’s what you’re supposed to do, but you haven’t yet of your own volition decided what you want to do.”

Image via Disney

One particular project that offered great clarity on the projects she deeply wanted to do? The 2014 adaptation of Need for Speed, an action thriller starring Aaron Paul as a street racer looking to avenge his friend’s death. Poots continued:

“It was interesting even on Need for Speed where it was a car race movie with this beautiful cast, but I knew that it wasn’t right, and I knew making the film that it just didn’t reflect anything that I really deeply kind of valued. And that’s a kind of lesson that you learn and you’re able to say, ‘Okay, that’s that kind of movie and there are people out there who love that film, but I don’t really understand why, so it makes more sense for me to choose different projects.’”

RELATED: Imogen Poots on Lessons Learned Making Cameron Crowe's 'Roadies' That Improved Her Experience on 'Outer Range'

While Poots’ Need for Speed experience did confirm that that type of film wasn’t for her, it did contribute to encouraging her to recognize the appeal of such a film. She continued:

“On the flip side of that, I think I’ve become a lot less snobby, and I think I was kind of snobby when I was younger. So I’m able now to be a bit more like, ‘Oh, that’s what that movie is meant to be and you should go have fun and enjoy it,’ rather than critique something like that because you can’t do it in that way.”

Some of my favorite titles on Poots’ filmography are the especially bold and highly unique independent projects, so one of the qualities that clearly set Need for Speed apart is the fact that it’s a larger studio production. In an effort to zero in on what didn’t quite click on Need for Speed, I opted to ask if the size of the film had anything to do with it. Here’s what she said:

“I don’t know if it was even to do with the size. Obviously there’s a certain type of subject that will be rewarded with a greater budget because it’s based on a video game, and it’s about race cars and there’s something so broad to that where you’re not gonna get the same budget for — I wish you could — [for] a film about Tim Buckley. You’re just not gonna get that kind of scale. And I wouldn’t even put it down to sort of it being a very masculine topic because I’ve just been part of a show with a lot of men who are just exquisite souls to be around, so I think it was a very specific experience to that project and probably the subject matter. And the character too, and the way that she had been written was difficult.”

Image via Disney

Poots also noted that having already had some ideal working experiences on prior sets might have had something to do with it.

“I also think when I started out I did a movie called A Solitary Man and then I did this film called A Late Quartet, both in New York, both when I was about 20-years-old and both small independent films, and I think when you’ve had that experience and you’re among actors like that, you want to return to it. That speaks to what you really care about I think.”

Eager to hear more from Poots? You can catch her episode of Collider Ladies Night below! We’ll also have an Outer Range spoiler conversation for you when the show concludes its Season 1 run on May 6th.

Lily Sheen on Going From Making Movies With Her Own Family to Working With Her 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Family

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2890 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe