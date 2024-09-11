One year after Breaking Bad ended, one of its stars headlined a video game adaptation that was poorly received, but is making waves on streaming now 10 years later. Need for Speed, the 2014 racing drama starring Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, and Imogen Poots, has officially entered the top 10 most popular movies chart on Max, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film follows a street racer from prison who was framed by a wealthy business associate who then decides to join a cross-country race with revenge on the brain. When his ex-partner learns of the plan, he places a bounty on his head as the race begins. In addition to Paul, Cooper, and Poots, Need for Speed also stars Kid Cudi, Rami Malek, and Dakota Johnson, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 23% from critics and 56% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

George and John Gatins wrote the screenplay for Need for Speed, and it is the only project that George has ever written, but John has worked on several major things you may have heard of. He wrote the script for Kong: Skull Island, the MonsterVerse movie starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, and also penned the screenplay for the 2017 Power Rangers movie. He most recently wrote Little Wing, the coming-of-age sports drama starring Brian Cox. Scott Waugh directed Need for Speed, and it is among his most famous works to this day, along with Act of Valor, the 2012 war movie that stars real Navy SEALs. He most recently directed The Expendables 4, the action flick starring Jason Statham and Megan Fox.

What Else Has Aaron Paul Been in Since ‘Breaking Bad’?

Aaron Paul will always be best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, which also saw him win three Emmys and receive two nominations, but he has been in other projects since. He most recently starred as Cliff Stanfield and Gamer 691 in two episodes of Black Mirror, also appeared in 16 episodes of the hit HBO series, Westworld. He has, however, returned to the role of Jesse Pinkman, both in the spin-off series, Better Call Saul, and the Breaking Bad sequel movie, El Camino.

Need for Speed stars Aaron Paul and Dominic Cooper and was written by John and George Gatins and directed by Scott Waugh. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Need for Speed, now streaming on Max.

