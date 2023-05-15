With The Boogeyman and IT prequel series right around the corner, Stephen King has been getting a lot of love on physical media lately. While the famous horror author is better known for The Shining, Firestarter, and Pet Sematary, one of King’s more underrated adaptations, Needful Things, is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray thanks to Kino Lorber. The new edition of this 1993 supernatural thriller will come with both the theatrical version and rare three hour 1996 television cut. This is the first time the film will be receiving a Blu-ray in the United States.

The Kino Lorber release will have two different versions. The 4K edition will have the theatrical cut on the 4K disc and the TV cut on the normal Blu-ray while there will also be a standard Blu-ray edition including both cuts available for purchase. No matter if you buy the 4K or Blu-ray, each edition is a two disc set and comes with a new 4K scan of the theatrical cut. The TV cut will be a new HD remaster as well. This release will also include a spooky new interview with Needful Things’ screenwriter W.D. Richter. Other previously released special features include an audio commentary by Director Fraser C. Heston that’s moderated by Scorpion Releasing's Walt Olsen and the film’s theatrical trailer.

What’s Needful Things About?

Needful Things, based on King’s 1991 novel of the same name, takes place in the small town of Castle Rock, Maine and sees Sheriff Alan Pangborn, played by acting legend Ed Harris, dealing with the demonic problem of his town's residents suddenly trying to kill each other. It’s all tied back to a new antique store that’s more than happy to take your soul. Along with Harris, this underrated gem stars Max Von Sydow, Bonnie Bedelia, J. T. Walsh, and Amanda Plummer.

Image via Castle Rock Entertainment

More Horror Classics Getting Some Well Deserved Physical Media

In an age where streaming and VOD have taken over the home video market, physical media is more important than ever before. Thanks to great boutique labels like Kino Lorber, under-appreciated genre films like Needful Things are getting the respect they deserve. Along with Scream Factory and Arrow Video, they've particularly done a wonderful job preserving horror. Kino in the past have put many of Vincent Prince’s classic films like The Last Man on Earth and The Raven on Blu-ray for the first time along with other masterpieces like 1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Silence of the Lambs, and Nosferatu. In terms of King on 4K, Needful Things now joins The Shining, Carrie, Christine, Pet Sematary, Doctor Sleep, and the modern IT dulogy on the stunning format

When Does Needful Things Release on 4K?

Needful Things releases on 4K Blu-ray July 25, 2023. You can pre-order both editions on Kino Lorber’s website now. You can watch Needful Things’ trailer down below.