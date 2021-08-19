After winning the Oscar for adapting the screenplay of 12 Years a Slave and directing the Jimi Hendrix biopic, Jimi: All Is by My Side, John Ridley is ready to show he can venture into other genres with Needle in a Timestack, a sci-fi romance written and directed by Ridley that features Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom, Leslie Odom Jr., and Freida Pinto. In the story, a time traveler decides to warp time itself in order to mess with the relationship of his ex-wife.

The film was adapted by Ridley from a short story by Robert Silverberg, an author who has previously seen his work adapted into a Twilight Zone episode and Chris Columbus’ Bicentennial Man. The author has been inducted into the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame and has won the Hugo and Nebula (awards dedicated to sci-fi literary work) multiple times.

Erivo recently played Aretha Franklin on the National Geographic series Genius. She is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner, and two-time Academy Award Nominee. Odom Jr. stood out as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in Regina King’s One Night in Miami… Pinto was in the surprise hit Slumdog Millionaire and Bloom achieved international fame after participating in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings franchises.

Needle in a Timestack was announced back in 2017, and according to Silverberg, went through a long post-production phase. It is now set to premiere on digital, VOD, and in limited theaters on October 15. Blu-ray and DVD editions hit shelves just a few days later, on October 19.

Here is the official synopsis for Needle in a Timestack:

If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar® winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar® nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend (Freida Pinto). As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?

