The upcoming time-travel romance film Needle in a Timestack has just received a brand new teaser trailer, asking audiences the question, "If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate?" The new trailer opens with lead character Nick, played by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), entering a near-futuristic room and is asked by the woman accompanying him where he would like to go, saying that he can travel to any time he would like. Along with Nick, the trailer focuses on his wife Janine, played by Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale), and her ex-husband, played by Orlando Bloom (The Pirates of the Caribbean).

"The past doesn't just belong to old photos and history books anymore," Bloom's character says in the trailer. "Now we can live it, touch it..." before Nick interrupts by saying "Change it." The cast will also include Freida Pinto as Nick's college girlfriend as well as Laysla De Oliveira, Jadyn Wong, and James Kirk.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Needle in a Timestack’: Time-Travel Romance Starring Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Gets Poster and First Images

The film is written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and is based on the short story of the same name by Robert Silverberg. Needle in a Timestack will be released in select theaters and on-demand on October 15, with Blu-ray and DVD versions hitting store shelves a few days later on October 19. Check out the teaser trailer and synopsis for Needle in a Timestack below.

Nick and Janine live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend. As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?

KEEP READING: 'Victories Greater Than Death' TV Adaptation in Development from Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society and Amazon Studios

Share Share Tweet Email

Sylvester Stallone’s Personal Collection of ‘Rocky,’ ‘Rambo,’ and ‘The Expendables’ Items Heads to Auction Items range from costumes and props to scripts and handwritten notebooks.

Read Next