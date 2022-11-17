The Australian soap opera Neighbours is set to make its record as the longest-running Aussie show even harder to beat, as the show which was canceled a few months ago is gearing up for a return after being picked up by Amazon Freevee. Neighbours ended its 37-year run in July after it failed to find a new broadcasting partner following Channel 5's decision to pull funding for the show to focus on producing original content. Much like the fictional Ramsay Street which the show is set, Neighbors seemed to have indeed entered a cul-de-sac, but fortunately, and to the delight of its millions of loyal fans, Amazon Freevee jumped to the rescue.

Upon the show's cancellation, Fremantle, the production company behind the show, had expressed faith that a revival was possible, however, fans would never have guessed it would happen in such dramatic fashion. Talk about the power of optimism. Freemantle and its new partner Amazon Freevee have announced that production for the relaunch will begin next year in Australia and will see the return of the series' main cast Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne.

New episodes of the show will begin airing by the second half of 2023. As part of the new deal, Freevee acquired the rights to thousands of old episodes of the show, all of which will be available to stream on its ad-supported free platform to audiences in the US and UK. However, in Australia, the status quo will remain -- Network 10, which has been the lifelong home of the show, retained rights to the series and will exclusively premiere new episodes of the series before they become available to stream on Prime Video, where viewers from other international territories will also be able to access the show.

Image via Fremantle Australia

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, AVOD original content and programming boss at Amazon Studios. “With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalog of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle also released a statement on the relaunch saying;

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee. “This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

The relaunch will see the return of familiar off-screen names as well including executive producer Jason Herbison who came on board in 2013 as well as producer, Andrew Thompson. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Neighbours as they come. Check out a clip from the final scene from the show's last episode, which saw the return of famous alums including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.