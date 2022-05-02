Last March, it was announced that the iconic Australian soap opera Neighbours would be coming to an end after thirty-seven years and over nine thousand episodes. Now, in a treat to the show's loyal fans, two fan-favorite characters are set to return to the series to play a major role in the finale: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will be returning after over thirty years away.

Neighbours is the longest-running drama series in the history of Australian TV. It is also one of the country's most successful media properties, being aired in over sixty countries around the world. It has especially been popular in the U.K. The show is set in a fictional suburb of Melbourne called Erinsborough and chronicles the lives of its residents. The series is also famous for being a launching point for many Australian actors to become international stars — The list includes such names as Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, and of course Minogue and Donovan.

On the soap opera, Minogue played Charlene Mitchell, with Donovan played Scott Robinson. The two characters, and the romance between them, quickly became fan favorites with the show's devoted fan base. When the characters got married, the episode attracted two million viewers in Australia and almost 20 million in the U.K. Minogue left the series in 1988, with Donovan following in 1989. Neither actor has returned to the series since, until now.

The announcement of their return was made on the show’s official Twitter account, where Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison wrote:

“Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them. We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers”

After leaving the show, both Minogue and Donovan found success in the music industry. Minogue is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time and has sold over 80 million records across the world. She also has earned a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards, and 17 ARIA Music Awards throughout her extensive music career. Additionally, Donovan’s debut album was the highest-selling record in the U.K. in the year 1989, and he also has four number-one singles in the country. Donovan has found success on the stage getting nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award, the British equivalent of a Tony, for his role in the 1991 West End revival of the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

