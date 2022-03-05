The long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours is calling it quits after 37 years on the air. After being dropped by UK broadcaster Channel 5 back in August, the threat of cancelation loomed if producer Fremantle couldn't find a new home for the Ramsay Street residents. Their search didn't turn up anything and with Australia's 10 Peach unable to keep everything afloat on its own, the only choice was to end production in June as announced in an official message from the show's Twitter account.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show," the statement read. "To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

Neighbours started airing on the Seven Network back in 1985, though due to poor initial reception, it didn't really hit its stride until switching over to Ten the following year. It has since become the longest-running Australian soap opera, following the lives of the families in the fictional suburb Erinsborough and their daily struggles in work, school, relationships, and other domestic problems. When it began airing in the UK as well, it became a similarly huge hit there as well, maintaining a presence on television for nearly as long as it did in its native Australia. In recent years though, the show had faced a steady decline in ratings as Channel 5 and other networks were shifting to new, fresh series, making it an incredibly tough sell to networks who might've been interested.

In its heyday, Neighbours also played home to a bevvy of future stars. Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, and Chris Hemsworth headline some of the notable names that cut their teeth with the series. Some former Neighbours stars are just starting to get greater recognition too, including The White Lotus standout Murray Bartlet.

Despite the show ending for now, producer Fremantle remains optimistic that a return could be in the cards in the future. That day may be a ways away though as executives are currently searching for the next big series. Channel 5 in particular has found that new hit in its massive show All Creatures Great and Small. It's not hard to imagine a comeback one day though, given the widespread love the series garners from fans around the world to this day.

