District 9 director Neil Blomkamp's secret horror film Demonic has found a home at IFC Midnight. With this acquisition, Blomkamp's next feature has secured an official release date — August 20, 2021 — and we are finally learning some major casting and synopsis details, too. On the casting front, IFC Midnight has revealed the Demonic cast includes Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline) and Michael Rogers (The Blacklist).

Additionally, we now know the official synopsis for Demonic, which reads:

"In 'Demonic', a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

On the U.S. acquisition of Demonic, IFC Films President Arianna Bocco said, "Neil Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with District 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre. It’s exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision, and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own."

As we reported back in December 2020, Blomkamp filmed Demonic in British Columbia during the summer. Demonic was made with the help of AGC Studios. Additionally, in keeping with the creative vision of Blomkamp's previous features, Demonic will feature strong sci-fi/supernatural and VFX elements. For now, Blomkamp's plans to shoot Inferno with star Taylor Kitsch are also still on the books but still face COVID-19-related delays.

Demonic will be released by IFC Midnight on August 20. Stay tuned for the trailer for Demonic, which should be coming soon now that it finally has a home and a release date set.

