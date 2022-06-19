It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song

has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.

It is usually a dynamic moment when the entire stadium sings along to a song no matter the team they support, and that's exactly what happened when Diamond showed up to a Red Sox game decked out in attire (which is funny given that Diamond was born and raised in New York) and made a rare appearance to sing his classic song in the way that all fans of the Red Sox know. It's become such a staple that the way it's sung at Fenway is how many around the United States sing the song out and about. Frankly, if you're not screaming "So good, so good, so good" and doing the "BAH BAH BAHHH"s when you're singing along, you're doing it wrong.

But seeing Diamond sing with a stadium of people all singing along is oddly heartwarming. Diamond was joined by Broadway veteran Will Swenson, who is playing Diamond in a musical about his life called Beautiful Noise, and the two performed for the stadium on June 18 despite the Red Sox losing the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was a rare and beautiful moment since Diamond retired from touring when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in 2018. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” Diamond wrote on his website when he made the announcement. “This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Seeing Diamond again with his musical counterpart Swenson was wonderful and it wasn't the first time that Diamond went to Fenway to sing his classic. He's been there multiple times before and has continued to celebrate the love that the Red Sox fans and Fenway has for his classic song and it's oddly emotional to see him back there once more, singing the song that brings joy to so many.

In the words of Diamond's song, seeing him sing along to "Sweet Caroline" was "so good, so good, so good" and it's nice to see how much he embraces the way that Fenway and its fans love his music.

Watch Diamond sing his iconic "Sweet Caroline" below: