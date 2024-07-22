Neil Gaiman is one of the leading lights of contemporary fantasy, with scores of wonderful stories to his name. His work is richly imaginative, beautifully written, and traverses many genres and mediums. In addition to novels, Gaiman has penned countless short stories, film scripts, Doctor Who episodes, nonfiction essays, and graphic novels, including the legendary comic The Sandman, widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

Beyond writing, Gaiman is also celebrated for his engaging speeches, which often explore the power of stories and the importance of creativity in everyday life. The best of them is his 2012 'Make Good Art' commencement address, which is worth watching for any creative. While he hasn't published a new novel in some time, Gaiman's body of work is dense, meaning that readers will be able to keep themselves occupied with it for some time. They should begin with Gaiman's highest-rated books on the review site Goodreads, which represent some of his more accessible works. They're a solid starting point for those new to the author's bibliography.

10 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' (2013)

Rating: 4.02/5

"The truth is, there aren't any grown-ups. Not one, in the whole wide world." One of Gaiman's darkest and most mature works, The Ocean at the End of the Lane is a haunting fusion of childhood memories and supernatural elements. The story follows a middle-aged man who returns to his hometown for a funeral and finds himself drawn to a farmhouse where he experienced an extraordinary event in his childhood.

As he reminisces, he recalls befriending a mysterious girl named Lettie Hempstock, who claimed that the pond behind her house was an ocean. Together, they confronted dark, otherworldly forces that threatened their reality. It's like a more adult companion piece to Coraline, where the line between fact and fantasy is murky and porous. Gaiman tells this tale through lyrical prose and relatable themes, drawing on his own childhood to touch on universal feelings and experiences. For example, one of the key plot points involving a stolen car and a death actually happened to Gaiman's family.

9 'Anansi Boys' (2005)

Rating: 4.04/5

"Stories are like spiders." In this American Gods spinoff, ordinary Londoner Charles "Fat Charlie" Nancy discovers that his estranged, recently deceased father was Anansi, the African trickster god. To add to the shock, Charlie also learns he has a brother, Spider, who embodies all the mischief and charm Fat Charlie lacks. When Spider enters Charlie’s life, he brings along a series of chaotic events that force Charlie to confront his heritage and his own hidden potential.

Anansi Boys is more on the comic side, even if the humor is dark and shot through with the fantastical elements one would expect from the author. One of the highlights is the sequence where Charlie is sent to a spiritual realm inhabited by ancient gods like Hyena, Monkey, and the frightening Tiger. This scene is followed by possessions, deception, and a flamingo attack. Behind all the mythology and wackiness, this is fundamentally a story about stories, which Gaiman executes with the usual skill.

8 'Fortunately, the Milk' (2013)

Rating: 4.06/5

"If two things that are the same thing touch, then the whole Universe shall end." Fortunately, the Milk is a fantastical children’s book filled with whimsical illustrations by Skottie Young. The story begins with a father going out to buy milk for his children’s breakfast and returning with an outlandish tale. He claims that his simple errand turned into a wild adventure involving time travel, aliens, pirates, volcano gods, and a stegosaurus named Professor Steg. As he navigates through these bizarre escapades, the father must protect the precious milk at all costs to ensure his children’s breakfast is saved.

The book is pure fun and jam-packed with memorable moments. Gaiman takes a thousand great ideas that could have become their own story and mashes them together into a glorious mess. It's the kind of story crying out for a film adaptation. At one point, Edgar Wright was attached to a movie version but it has not come to fruition, sadly.

7 'Stardust' (1997)

Rating: 4.10/5

"'He was walking into Faerie, in search of a fallen star, with no idea how he would find the star, nor how to keep himself safe." In this rewriting of fairytales, the young Tristran Thorn ventures into the mystical land of Faerie to retrieve a fallen star for his beloved, Victoria Forester. However, he soon discovers that the star is actually a woman named Yvaine, and their journey together leads them through encounters with witches, sky pirates, and other fantastical beings.

Here, Gaiman takes many well-worn ideas, like scheming lords, prophecies, captured faeries, and a wall dividing the mundane world from the magical one, but freshens them up and makes them sparkle once more. It's not the author's most ambitious book, but it's charming and breezy, clipping along at a brisk narrative pace. For this reason, it lent itself to two terrific adaptations - both a film and a two-part radio production.

6 'Norse Mythology' (2017)

Rating: 4.11/5

"There is no end. It is simply the end of the old times, Loki." This book is a retelling of the classic Norse legends focusing on the exploits of Odin, Thor, and Loki. Gaiman brings to life the ancient tales with his unique storytelling flair. Indeed, he presents the stories with a modern sensibility, while staying true to their origins, capturing the grandeur, humor, and tragedy inherent in the myths.

From the creation of the world to the epic battles of Ragnarok, Gaiman brings depth and personality to these timeless characters. Most importantly, he doesn't change the fundamentals of the stories and instead presents them in their pure forms. This makes Norse Mythology both entertaining and informative, providing a glimpse into the mind of a distant culture. It's also fascinating to see how the tales overlap with and diverge from other mythologies. The result is far superior to Marvel's take on Thor and Loki, that's for sure.

5 'American Gods' (2001)

Rating: 4.11/5

"Ideas are more difficult to kill than people, but they can be killed, in the end." Regarded by some to be Gaiman's magnum opus, American Gods is a sweeping urban fantasy depicting the clash between old and new deities in contemporary America. The story follows Shadow Moon, an ex-convict who, upon his release, becomes the bodyguard for the enigmatic Mr. Wednesday. Shadow soon learns that Mr. Wednesday is an incarnation of Odin, the Norse god, and is recruiting ancient gods to wage a battle against the new gods of technology, media, and consumerism.

The deities are drawn from myriad cultures, reflecting the countless influences that have shaped America. As a result, the novel is rich in symbolism and food for thought, elevated by an intricate plot and dazzling prose. Gaiman fires on all cylinders here, to put it mildly. In particular, he conjures up one vivid image after another, whether it's an ancient people worshiping a mammoth skull, or a man being consumed by a dangerous sex goddess.

4 'Coraline' (2002)

Rating: 4.12/5

"Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us dragons can be beaten." A young girl named Coraline discovers a hidden door in her new home. Behind it lies an eerie, parallel world that mirrors her own but with sinister differences. It's ruled by Coraline's "Other Mother," an evil entity who has buttons for eyes and wants to keep Coraline trapped there forever. With bravery and cleverness, Coraline must navigate this strange realm and rescue her real parents.

Coraline is a children's book with crossover appeal, full of whimsy and genuine creepiness. The reader meets figures like a talking black cat and a troupe of performing circus mice. The plot is also well-constructed and focused, making Coraline feel almost like a videogame. Although just some 216 pages long, the book is elemental and larger-than-life; a genuine modern fairytale. For this reason, it won numerous awards, and the Guardian ranked it among the best books of the 21st century so far.

3 'The Graveyard Book' (2008)

Rating: 4.16/5

"You're always you, and that don't change, and you're always changing, and there's nothing you can do about it." The Graveyard Book boasts yet another simple, killer premise from Gaiman: what if The Jungle Book had taken place in a graveyard, with Mowgli raised by ghosts rather than wolves? So begins the tale of orphan Nobody "Bod" Owens, who is taken in and raised by the supernatural inhabitants of a cemetery. Under the care of his ghostly guardians and the mysterious Silas, Bod learns the ways of the dead while navigating the challenges of growing up.

As he matures, Bod encounters a variety of characters, both living and dead, and uncovers the truth about his family's murder. The resulting novel is a captivating blend of fantasy, adventure, and mystery, populated by a host of memorable creations, like the monstrous Sleer and the werewolf Miss Lupescu. It's also structurally inventive; each chapter is like a separate episode with its own adventure, but they are all brought together in the final chapter, to tremendous effect.

2 'Neverwhere' (1996)

Rating: 4.17/5

"There are little bubbles of old time in London, where things and places stay the same, like bubbles in amber." Like Coraline, Neverwhere is also about a parallel world; this time an alternate, magical version of London. At the center of the story is Richard Mayhew, an ordinary man who is thrust into the mysterious realm of London Below after rescuing a wounded girl named Door. There, he encounters strange creatures, dangerous assassins, and enigmatic figures who guide him on a quest to help Door discover the truth behind her family’s murder.

Once again, Gaiman crams ideas fit for ten fantasy novels into this book. Among them are the fierce Beast of London, the dark Knight's Bridge, a malevolent angel, and a house constructed of portals, each of its rooms thousands of miles from each other. Neverwhere is clearly the work of a lifelong fantasy fan, drawing on a thousand influences and filtering them through his unique perspective. It's dark, compelling, and engrossing throughout. ​​​​​​​

1 'Good Omens' (1990)

Rating: 4.24/5

"God does not play dice with the universe." Gaiman's most popular book on Goodreads is this satirical fantasy co-written with the late, great Terry Pratchett. Its main characters are the unlikely pairing of Aziraphale, a fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon. When they learn that the Antichrist has been born and the end of the world is imminent, they decide to thwart the apocalypse to preserve their comfortable lives. However, a mix-up at the hospital leads to the Antichrist being misplaced, adding to the chaos.

Although the fantasy elements are well done and the plot holds the reader's attention, the real draw here is the comedy. Good Omens is riotously funny, containing a steady stream of gags that range from the witty to the outlandish. They take shots at religion, parenting, conspiracy theories, and doomerism, balancing jokes with insights into the human condition. It's like The Omen meets Monty Python. The TV series adaptation is terrific too, but nothing beats the delight of the original novel.

