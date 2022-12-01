Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose has found its talking mongoose. Acclaimed fantasy author Neil Gaiman will voice the creature in the upcoming Legion M comedy, according to Deadline. The Adam Sigal-written and directed dark comedy centers around real-life pioneering parapsychologist Nandor Fodor (Simon Pegg) and his assistant Anne (Minnie Driver), who seek out Gef, the titular talking mongoose. The cast also includes Christopher Lloyd, Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle and Drew Moerlin.

Gaiman was familiar with the tale, and expressed excitement to join the production, saying, "I first read about Gef, the mysterious talking mongoose, when I was at school in a book of true-life ghost stories. I never thought I’d find myself narrating a film about his exploits, or indeed, providing his voice. But the chance to work with old friends like Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver was irresistible, and I hope very much I have managed to do the mysterious mongoose justice."

Gaiman is a prolific and accliamed writer of comic books and prose fiction. He is best-known for his fantastical DC Comics series Sandman; a long-awaited live-action series premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Other comics written by Gaiman include The Books of Magic, a 2006 revival of Jack Kirby's Eternals (with John Romita Jr.), and Miracleman (with Mark Buckingham), which recently resumed publication by Marvel Comics after a hiatus of several decades. His prose works include American Gods, Stardust, Good Omens (a collaboration with the late Terry Pratchett), and Coraline, all of which have been adapted for the screen; a series based on his book Anansi Boys is currently in production, and an adaptation of The Graveyard Book is in development. He has occasionally lent his voice to adaptations of his work, voicing Skull Crow in Netflix's Sandman and God in an episode of Lucifer (which is loosely based on characters he created in Sandman). He also played himself in episodes of The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons and Arthur.

RELATED: Minnie Driver and Simon Pegg to Star in 'Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose'

Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns are producing Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose with Karl Hall of Future Artists Entertainment, and Jack Christian of Filmology Finance. DJ McPherson, Chelsea Newell, Drew Moerlin, Peter C. Cubba, Michael Breen, and Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck of Umbrelic Entertainment will executive produce. Clare Bateman-King will co-produce.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.