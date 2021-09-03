Neil Gaiman has had plenty of his characters reimagined from the printed page to the screen — a curious little girl, an angel and a demon, and even a god of death — and now, a few more of his iconic characters are being brought to life for the small screen. Variety reports that the author’s Dead Boy Detectives is being adapted for a TV pilot on HBO Max, developed by Steve Yockey, Jeremy Carver, and Greg Berlanti.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Gaiman in 1991 for his Sandman comics, the potential series would follow the titular Dead Boy Detectives, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, the ghosts of two young boys who, rather than enter the afterlife, choose to stay on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes. Originally, the characters were drawn by Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III, and received their own miniseries in 2001, written by Ed Brubaker and drawn by Bryan Talbot.

No director is currently attached for the pilot, though Yockey is set to write the script for the episode which is expected to begin shooting in November, according to Variety. No actors have been officially cast as Rowland and Paine, though actors Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant are set to play the young ghost children in the upcoming third season of Doom Patrol on HBO Max.

If the pilot is picked up for a full series, Dead Boy Detectives would mark the fifth adaptation of Gaiman’s work currently in production. Having struck an overall deal with Amazon, Gaiman is currently producing a second season of Good Omens for the streamer, as well as an adaptation of Anansi Boys, while Starz is airing its final series of American Gods, and Netflix is preparing to release a series adaptation of The Sandman, with Audible also currently producing an audiobook version.

