The Big Picture Good Omens Season 3 scripts are in the works, but the show has not been officially greenlit by Amazon yet.

Season 2 served as a bridge between Season 1 and a potential Season 3, leaving the story open for future exploration.

Aziraphale becomes the Supreme Archangel and offers to bring Crowley back to Heaven, but Crowley declines, leading to their separation.

Good Omens Season 2 released only a couple of months ago in July, and the series continues to head in exciting directions. Since the WGA finally earned a major deal from the AMPTP following a months-long strike, writing on film and television projects can officially resume. Included among them is a potential third season for Good Omens. According to series creator and author Neil Gaiman, the Season 3 scripts will be underway soon.

During an exchange via Bluesky, Gaiman confirmed that he was hired to write Season 3 — which has not officially been greenlit by Amazon. Gaiman also revealed that, for now, he is the only writer attached to the Season 3 scripts. While little is known about what a third season would entail, Gaiman previously teased a story that he and the late Terry Pratchett plotted some years ago. Additionally, Gaiman stated that Season 2 serves as "connecting tissue" between Season 1 and a potential Season 3.

Good Omens Season 2 picks up about three to four years following the Season 1 finale. Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) haven't created much disruption since they stopped the apocalypse, but trouble still manages to find them. When Gabriel (Jon Hamm) arrives at Aziraphale's bookshop, with quite literally nothing except a box and no memory of who he is or how he got there, Aziraphale is determined to figure out what happened. Meanwhile, Heaven and Hell are both after Gabriel, with Heaven trying to keep something quiet and Hell hoping to use Gabriel to their advantage.

Image via Prime Video

Where Did 'Good Omens' Season 2 Leave Us?

By the end of Season 2, Aziraphale and Crowley finally learned the truth about Gabriel's bizarre case of amnesia, discovering that he had placed his memories in a fly gifted to him by Beelzebub (Shelley Conn). After the reveal, Gabriel and Beelzebub leave together. As such, an opening for Supreme Archangel became available, with none other than Aziraphale eventually accepting the position, excited to return to Heaven, believing he can do things differently. However, he didn't want to leave Crowley behind, which led to Aziraphale asking Crowley to return to Heaven with him, promising to return Crowley's angel status. The idea didn't sit well with Crowley who — after a heartwrenching confession to Aziraphale — said no. So, the ineffable duo went their separate ways. Meanwhile, Aziraphale learned that Heaven's next task is to usher in the Second Coming.

Good Omens Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. Revisit our interview with Tennant and Sheen below: