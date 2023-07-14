The Matrix is commonly remembered as one of the best sci-fi franchises around, but it's also one of the few that has perfected the idea of delivering quality stories in multiple media formats. Let's recap: there's the main trilogy helmed by the Wachowski sisters, The Matrix Resurrections directed solely by Lana Wachowski, the Animatrix animation anthology, and the Enter the Matrix game, among many others. There are even official The Matrix written media, but what you may not have known is that none other than Neil Gaiman himself is behind one of the best stories in this universe. And that it has aliens. Yes, you read that right. We're talking about Goliath.

What Is 'Goliath' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

This Neil Gaiman story begins with the unnamed protagonist enduring a rather pitiful existence, completely unaware of what life really is all about. He has a boring job, leads an uneventful life, and, to top everything, is taller and bigger than everyone, which makes him feel awkward around other people (and perhaps where the name of the story comes from, too). A failed RAF applicant, he always had his suspicions about reality and thought the world was "a cheap and shoddy sham."But he's no Neo.

This unnamed protagonist lives his uneventful life as a bookkeeper at a carpet warehouse until, one day, the world literally melts around him. Everything drips into a bright puddle of color, revealing a dark nothingness all around. He's the only one there but is suddenly greeted by another figure, a man whom we can quickly identify as a variation of an Agent due to his American accent "with an odd intonation" and horn-rimmed glasses. This person says a lot of things the protagonist doesn't understand, something about a missile hitting London, and, when asked if he's God, ambiguously answers: "Yes. No. Not really. Not as you mean it anyway." And then the protagonist is back to his old life, in the exact same way, to the point of evoking a feeling of deja vu. Anyway, his life goes on for years. He gets married, has kids (normal-sized, fortunately), gets divorced, and loses his kids in the process, the usual. And then one day, as he's riding the subway, it happens again, the reliving of specific moments within a moment. A girl sitting by his side asks him if they're dead, to which he has no answer, because they may as well be.

Things only start to make sense (for us, anyway) when the Agent reappears. He tells the protagonist that another missile has hit and reveals it was sent by aliens. He explains the protagonist's feeling that life has moved pretty fast over the last decades because the machines in the real world have been processing in overdrive to allow for the building of adequate machinery to fight back against the aliens. Then he's sent back to his youth, at the RAF recruitment office. Despite his stature, he's quickly accepted this time, and moves up the ladder pretty fast, getting clearances even the Prime Minister doesn't have.

Turns out this version of his life is a crash course in flying for prototypes of ships for the machines' war against the aliens. One day, after a fight with his wife, the protagonist is once again greeted by the Agent, who brings him to the real world this time. He's to fly a teacup-looking ship against the alien armada, made up of organic starships that hurl huge rocks toward the Earth. After a whole life of training, he actually defeats the aliens but has no way to come back. In his final moments, the machines agree to plug him back into the Matrix for his conscience to experience another few blissful years before he dies in about one hour.

How Does ‘Goliath’ Connect to the Matrix Universe?

Image via Warner Bros.

It's no secret that Neil Gaiman has largely influenced the universe the Wachowski sisters created in the late 1990s with The Matrix. We need to go no further than Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) himself, for example, the character who leads Neo (Keanu Reeves) out of his dream-like existence inside the Matrix and into the real world - much like his namesake (played by Tom Sturridge in the Netflix series) does with many characters in The Sandman. The Wachowskis always made their influences pretty clear, and, with Gaiman, they even went so far as asking him to write a story set within their universe to prepare for the release of their new movie.

As Neil Gaiman himself explains in his personal blog, he was approached by Warner Bros. before The Matrix was released in theaters, but after it had already finished filming, to write a short story for their website promoting the movie. We're talking about the late 1990s, and the internet was still growing into the inescapable beast it is today, so having a website was a pretty big deal back then. That's where "whatisthematrix" comes in, its main goal being to promote the release of the Wachowskis and the franchise's very first step into multimedia storytelling.

Various writers were called upon by Warner Bros. to write short stories set in the universe of The Matrix, and Gaiman was among them. He was already the Neil Gaiman, of course, with works like Neverwhere and Good Omens having already been published by then - not to mention The Sandman, too, obviously. For The Matrix, though, his short story, Goliath, proved to be one of the most creative in that universe, introducing concepts that only a writer as skilled as him could handle in a one-off and have it fit like a glove nonetheless, such as, well, aliens.

Neil Gaiman wrote Goliath having only the script for the original Matrix available to him, along with a few photocopied storyboards, and, somehow, it feels just as real (or surreal?) for that universe as if the Wachowskis had written it themselves. The piece comes with illustrations from artists Bill Sienkiewicz and Gregory Ruth, who both manage to imprint an interesting contrast between what's real and what's simulated in their work. The piece was later included in The Matrix Comics compilation and, later, in Gaiman's own short story compilation Fragile Things.