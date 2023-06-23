The Matrix has certainly influenced a lot of other movies and series since its release and is considered a timeless classic by now, but it's also no secret that the Wachowski sisters' magnum opus is a boiling cauldron full of influences itself. There are a lot of obvious ones, but Neil Gaiman's seminal graphic novel The Sandman certainly stands out. We don't need to go far to point this out, as Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) is a direct reference to Sandman's main character, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge in the Netflix adaptation), and both are also reimaginings of the Greek deity of dreams. There's much more beyond mere name-dropping, though.

The Wachowskis Were Directly Influenced by ‘The Sandman'

Image via Warner Bros

While it may not be the subject of the movie itself, The Matrix does have a very well-established mythology of its own. Neo (Keanu Reeves) is the Chosen One in a story that is always repeating itself, Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) is the one who provides the Chosen One with meaning, and so on. Morpheus, then, is the being who wakes people up from this technological slumber, and Laurence Fishburne's Shakespearean chops make him all the more dramatic and relatable to us, but there's much more behind him.

Though the Wachowski sisters never confirmed themselves, their Morpheus is a direct reference to Gaiman's work. This should go without saying, as Dream is also known by the same name when he's among Greek deities, but the story itself of how Morpheus came to be is quite interesting. In his personal blog, Gaiman reveals that Fishburne actually met with the former head of DC Comics, Jenette Kahn, on a flight before The Matrix ever came into being. The two of them talked and, later, Kahn gave the actor a set of The Sandman comics for him to read. He didn't, though — at least, not until he was cast in The Matrix. Years later, the Wachowskis' movie was already in production, and Morpheus had already been written. Fishburne hadn't read The Sandman before it all started, but was told by the directors that their Morpheus should be played as if he were Gaiman's Morpheus.

And Fishburne did a great job of it, as we know that Dream of the Endless himself also has a flair for the dramatic and thinks his understanding of reality makes him superior to ordinary people. In The Matrix, Morpheus is a firm believer in the prophecy of the Chosen One, which gives him an air of arrogance that he doesn't necessarily believe or even understand to have himself, but is certainly perceived by everyone around him. Fishburne's Morpheus also may not be as moody as Dream, as his circumstances are also completely different, but he's still a very emotional character and has faith in greater powers that shape reality outside the Matrix.

Both Morpheus and Dream Share the Same Roots

Image Via Netflix

The idea of a being who conducts people into a dreaming state is nothing new and exists since the early days of European folklore. This entity is even known as "Sandman" in many regions, too, as it uses sand to put people to sleep. The substance remains in people's eyes until they wake up, hence the name. In The Matrix, Morpheus has a similar purpose, but the other way around: he's responsible for waking people up to the real world, outside the Matrix's simulated reality. Still, he is the person who has the best understanding of what the Matrix really is and, thus, of the nature of existence itself while someone is connected to it, which, technically, is like dreaming.

Morpheus in The Matrix is certainly influenced by Dream of the Endless, and the Wachowskis even went to the same influences that Gaiman dug into, as both characters are representations of the Greek deity of dreaming Morpheus. This is a more obvious take, of course, because it's there in the name, but even in The Matrix, Morpheus is influenced by the folkloric figure of the Sandman. He doesn't have a sand pouch or anything like it, but he does have a tool that enables people to come out of their dreaming in his pills. This is an addition made to the character by the Wachowskis, allowing him to present a choice to the people he contacts: they can either stay in their simulated slumber or come out to the real world. Morpheus does it with Neo when presenting him with the red and blue pills, while Dream can't help but do it with many others with his sand (and even without it, too).

Interestingly enough, The Matrix franchise has even turned Morpheus into a sort of mythical figure himself in its latest installment, The Matrix Resurrections. Now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Morpheus is an unconscious expression of Neo's mind as he's being kept in the Matrix. Neo remembers and believes in his old Morpheus, so his subconscious created him again by turning an agent into a new version of the character. Thus, Morpheus grows beyond a mortal form, becoming an entity inside the Matrix itself. This narrative tool works in a very similar way to how Neil Gaiman writes his deities in his works, especially The Sandman and American Gods — for these entities to really exist, people need to believe they exist. This "theological relativism" is another principle the Wachowskis explored based on Gaiman's work, especially in The Matrix Reloaded, when Neo learns from the kids in the Oracle's (Gloria Foster) waiting room that "there is no spoon." In Reloaded, he believes there is a Morpheus, so there is one.

Neil Gaiman’s Link With ‘The Matrix’ Goes Beyond Just Morpheus

Image via Warner Bros.

While a lot of the references the Wachowskis used to build The Matrix are visual, Neil Gaiman's is mostly literary and in principle, so it can be hard to measure its impact on their work. Ghost in the Shell, for example, is visibly there and the sisters have mentioned them before, but what about The Sandman?

Gaiman's reveal about Laurence Fishburne and Jenette Kahn meeting is important and further consolidates how we see Morpheus as a reflection of Dream of the Endless, but perhaps business is a more "solid" way of seeing it. Before The Matrix was released, Gaiman was approached by Warner to write a short story for their website to help promote the movie. "Goliath" is about a man who's briefly disconnected from the Matrix as the world is attacked by aliens in a war against the Machines and, during his conscious experiences inside the programming, he's told by an agent what it is that he's experiencing.

While different from Neo's, this man's story also has an agent perform the duties of someone in a Morpheus-like role. Those are separate stories, but this universe keeps repeating itself, as The Architect (Helmut Bakaitis) explains in The Matrix Reloaded. Perhaps these similarities were not intentional in any way, or perhaps we're experiencing a few deja vus of our own. In that case, we can expect Morpheus — or Dream? — to come for us sooner rather than later.