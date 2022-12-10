There's a big sigh of relief going around the Sandman community following the proclamation from its creator, Neil Gaiman, that Season 2 of the acclaimed television adaption from his comic book series will indeed be going ahead.

An earlier report from Deadline had stated that the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, had been 'railing against' the payment terms due to Netflix regarding the production of television series for the streamer. The discussion came to the forefront once more after the long-gestating renewal of The Sandman for a second season after a successful debut.

Zaslav was believed to be deeply unhappy with the structuring of the deals with Netflix, which was believed to be calling into doubt the future of the series, due to the payment terms being paid over the course of 18 to 24 months, but as Deadline reports, this is not a new development as Netflix began these payment conditions years ago. Having recently taken over Warner Bros. Television, Zaslav now finds himself in charge of the production of not just The Sandman, but other popular shows for the streamer like Sweet Tooth, You and Manifest, which was saved from cancelation after Netflix picked it up from NBC.

Gaiman addressed the potential confusion regarding the report, stating that any haggling to be done regarding the production of Season 2 was dealt with already. "Sandman Season 2 has been commissioned by a Netflix and is real. Whatever behind the scenes wrangling and negotiating needed to happen to make this a reality has already occurred," said Gaiman via his Twitter page.

The first season of The Sandman carried with it a substantial budget, as one might expect for a fantasy series with this scale. However, it was a massive success with viewers, having been watched by over 200 million viewers within its first ten days alone. Despite that, a renewal for the show — a dead certainty, it was thought, given its popularity — took three months to be approved by Netflix. Gaiman had previously commented on the status of the show, saying Netflix were waiting for viewer engagement figures to be better understood before a potential second season could be greenlit. Fears were valid considering Netflix's proclivity for canceling beloved series in their prime.

The Sandman premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022, being met with acclaim from both fans of Gaiman's comic series, and critically as well. The series is originally based on the fantasy series published by Gaiman and which ran from 1989 to 1996. It stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, the personification of both dreams and nightmares, alongside Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: