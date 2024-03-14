The Big Picture Neil Gaiman was once attached to creating a Thor animated cartoon for Marvel Studios back in 2006, before the first Thor movie.

Gaiman had a whole story arc planned for the animated series, focusing on young Loki's journey from hero-worship to villainy.

Talks broke down with Marvel Studios when they insisted no characters could be different from the Thor movie, leading Gaiman to walk away.

Neil Gaiman is one of the best creators around when it comes to depicting fantasy and comic book genre on screen. While fans are waiting with a baiting breath for the upcoming season of The Sandman and Good Omens, imagine a parallel universe where he would have created an animated series for the MCU. When a fan recently asked Gaiman a question in a similar vein the celebrated writer revealed in a blog post that indeed he was once attached to a Thor animated cartoon for Marvel Studios.

“Long ago – around 2006 – I was asked to create a Thor animated cartoon, and I got all excited, and the brief was it had to be set before the Thor movie,” Gaiman revealed. Seems like the move came in anticipation of the 2011 Thor movie, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh and had a Shakespearean tone.

Gaiman further revealed, “I did a deep Thor dive, reread everything Jack Kirby drew, came up with a whole story shape that ran a few seasons showing young Loki going from hero-worshipping his big brother to Going to the Bad,” which sounds very in brand for the Thor franchise. However, the talks broke down when “they [Marvel Studios] told me I wasn’t actually allowed to have any of the characters at any point be different in any way from how they were in the Thor movie, so I said no thank you and stopped.” It sounds like a missed opportunity on the studio's part though no one can blame them given the state of the studio (Disney acquired Marvel in 2009) it makes sense they did not deviate from the plans they made.

