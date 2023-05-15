Writers are fighting hard on the picket lines and garnering support from everyone. The WGA strike has entered its third week after the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to offer the union a satisfactory deal on fair pay and residuals among other issues, earlier this month. Many high-profile showrunners and stars have extended their support by joining their fellow entertainment industry laborers on the picket lines and the latest to come out is Neil Gaiman.

Speaking to Deadline on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan and Radio City’s famous marquee where NBCUniversal’s Upfront is taking place Gaiman said “Writers are important.” Adding, “I’ve spent my life as a writer. Right now, I’m showrunning three shows, and we need contracts. These people need contracts.” The writer was holding a placard that read “This is your offer? REALLY?” while his red T-shirt said, “Pencils the f*ck down,” printed in block white letters. He further added:

“For me, the biggest thing was just wanting there to be another generation of TV writers and showrunners who knew what they were doing. And I feel the current contract does not give us that.”

The celebrated writer-showrunner is not a novice in asking for his rights from the Hollywood corporate machine. The Sandman famously spent years in development hell as Gaiman wasn’t ready to compromise on his vision and his determination is the same on the picket line. Along with the Netflix series he’s currently attached to two more projects, Good Omens, and Prime Video’s Anansi Boys. Gaiman feels he was “incredibly fortunate” to finish the upcoming season of Good Omens before the strike began, “We handed it in at the end of March and it’ll be out July 28th.” But for others, he confirmed, “I’m not doing anything on them.”

Image via Prime Video

While Prime Video announced the return of Season 2 of Good Omens, fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of Netflix’s hit The Sandman. The series has had its own ups and downs, even after critical and fan acclaim upon its premiere the streamer took over four months to renew it for another season. As Gaiman puts his pen down in support of his fellow writers, fans would not mind waiting for the next chapter for a while, as Gaiman's involvement promises top-quality content.

Last week Seth McFarlane along with American Dad and Family Guy showrunners Brian Boyle, Matt Weitzman, Rich Appel, and Alec Sulkin joined fellow writers on the picket lines. Meanwhile, studios are attempting to get showrunners to return, asking them to perform “non-writing” duties, however, most are standing with the writers, without whom none of our favorite TV shows and movies would exist. The writers' morale is strong, and it remains to be seen when the studios and streamers get back to their senses and agree to meet their demands.

You can check out Gaiman's comments below: