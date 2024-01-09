Neil Jordan is an Irish director and novelist with an incredibly diverse body of work, including everything from biopics and neo-noir to romance, fantasy, and vampire films. He also pivots between mainstream blockbusters, like Interview with the Vampire and low-budget arthouse movies, like The Butcher Boy. His movies are often set in Ireland or explore Irish history, and he frequently collaborates with Irish actor Stephen Rea.

At their best, Jordan's movies combine engaging storylines with incisive portraits of complex characters and social dynamics. In particular, his films repeatedly engage with themes of nationalism and sexuality. Not all of his projects are successes—High Spirits is a real stinker—but his finest films are classics. Film lovers on IMDb have been quite kind to Neil Jordan's movies, ranking them highly and cementing his reputation as a highly-regarded auteur.

10 'The Company of Wolves' (1984)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Image via ITC Entertainment

"Never stray from the path, never eat a windfall apple, and never trust a man whose eyebrows meet." The Company of Wolves is a charmingly dark reworking of Little Red Riding Hood. At the heart of the film is Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson), a girl whose dreams intersect with reality. While traveling through the woods on the way to her grandmother's cottage, Rosaleen meets a handsome huntsman (Micha Bergese) who is, in fact, a werewolf. From there, the plot takes a number of surprising turns involving violence, desire, and transformation.

Undercurrents of danger and eroticism run through the story, serving as metaphors for the threats of the modern world. The movie is impressive for how much Jordan does with so little. Constrained by a paltry budget, he crafts an immersive fantasy world using limited sets and Belgian Shepherd dogs as stand-ins for the wolves. Visually striking and thematically rich, The Company of Wolves hints at the superior dark fantasies Jordan would go on to make, Interview with the Vampire chief among them.

Watch on YouTube

9 'The Brave One' (2007)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster stars in this action thriller as Erica Bain, a New York City radio host who experiences a brutal attack that leaves her fiancé (Naveen Andrews) dead. Traumatized and let down by the justice system, Erica becomes a vigilante seeking retribution against those who prey on the innocent. She buys a gun and begins tracking down her assailants, actively looking for confrontations. Along the way, she befriends Detective Sean Mercer (Terrence Howard), but he soon grows suspicious of her activities.

The Brave One is a violent character study in the tradition of Death Wish and Ms. 45, although not quite as successful. Foster and Howard are great, doing a lot to elevate the material, but formulaic narrative choices hold the movie back from achieving its potential. Jordan clearly aimed at a thoughtful film examining the ethics of vigilantism, but the result is just a decent action flick.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Ondine' (2009)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Image via Paramount Vantage

Syracuse (Colin Farell) is a struggling fisherman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he pulls a beautiful woman named Ondine (Alicja Bachleda) from the sea in his fishing net. Ondine strikes up a friendship with Syracuse's daughter, Annie (Alison Barry), who believes that the woman is a selkie, a mythical creature capable of transforming from seal to human. Selkies are complex creatures who can either bring good fortune or danger, and a complicated love story ensues.

A modern-day fairy tale benefitting from Jordan's unique approach, Ondine gracefully blends elements of fantasy with the harsh realities of everyday life, creating a poignant narrative that explores love, hope, and the power of belief. Atmospheric cinematography, an aching score, and wonderful performances make this one of Jordan's most enjoyable gems.

Ondine Release Date September 14, 2009 Cast Colin Farrell , Alicja Bachleda , Tony Curran , Stephen Rea , Tom Archdeacon , Dervla Kirwan Rating PG-13 Runtime 111

Watch on Prime

7 'The End of the Affair' (1999)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"This is a diary of hate." Novelist Maurice Bendrix (Ralph Fiennes) has a chance encounter with Henry Miles (Stephen Rea), the husband of Bendrix's former lover Sarah (Julianne Moore), who abruptly ended their affair years before. Miles suspects that Sarah is seeing someone and asks Bendrix to help him get to the truth. This reignites Bendrix's passion for Sarah, and he tracks her down, seeking to be with her once again, but various secrets, dilemmas, and hidden motives threaten to keep them apart.

This drama, adapted from the novel by Graham Greene, revolves around a love triangle set against the backdrop of London during World War II and its aftermath. A remarkable romantic drama that goes deeper than most, The End of the Affair examines ideas of faith, sacrifice, promises, and the impact of war on its characters. Some viewers may find the story a little too depressive, but it's worth checking out for the fantastic performances by Moore and supporting player Ian Hart.

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Butcher Boy' (1997)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Growing up in a small Irish town in the 1960s, 12-year-old Francie (Eamonn Owens) grapples with a dysfunctional family, bullying at school, and an increasingly fractured mental state. He faces one devastating setback after another, and eventually, it all becomes too much. He escapes into a vivid fantasy world in which he hangs out with a foul-mouthed Virgin Mary (Sinéad O'Connor). However, in the real world, he becomes increasingly violent, and his actions raise alarm in his sleepy community.

This may sound very harsh (and it is), but The Butcher Boy is more of a black comedy than a straight drama, balancing the bleakness with humor and absurdity. Like Ondine, it gets poetic, wrapping its social commentary in layers of fantasy and imagination. The Butcher Boy succeeds because of the complex, authentic performance from Owens. The movie asks a lot from him, but he rises to the occasion every time, receiving wide praise and a special mention at that year's Berlin Film Festival.

The Butcher Boy Release Date February 20, 1998 Cast Eamonn Owens , Sean McGinley , Peter Gowen , Alan Boyle , Andrew Fullerton , Fiona Shaw Rating R Runtime 109

Rent on Amazon

5 'Michael Collins' (1996)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Liam Neeson leads this underrated historical movie as the titular figure, a charismatic soldier and politician who was deeply involved in the Irish War of Independence and the subsequent Civil War. He became renowned as a strategist, planning several successful guerrilla operations against the British. The film charts a tumultuous era in Irish history, from the 1916 Easter Rising through the 1918 Declaration of Independence, ensuing wars, and eventual peace negotiations. Collins plays a major role in all these events.

Michael Collins is one of Jordan's most ambitious movies and certainly one of his most finely crafted. The attention to historical detail makes this one of the best Irish period pieces. The narrative also explores Collins' complex personal relationships, particularly with his close friend and fellow revolutionary, Harry Boland (Aidan Quinn), and his love interest, Kitty Kiernan (Julia Roberts). Other historical figures also appear, like Irish head of state Éamon de Valera, portrayed wonderfully by the late Alan Rickman.

Watch on Tubi

4 'Breakfast on Pluto' (2005)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Image via Pathé Distribution

Breakfast on Pluto tells the story of Patrick "Kitten" Braden (Cillian Murphy), a transgender woman born in a small Irish town in the 1970s. Unable to find acceptance in the conservative community and seeking to find the mother who abandoned her as a baby, Kitten sets out on a journey to London, encountering a host of colorful characters along the way. They include British soldiers, a glam rock singer who smuggles guns for the IRA, and a kindly magician.

Although she faces much resistance and sometimes even violence, Kitten remains unfailingly true to herself. She's independent and authentic, something which draws a mix of respect and envy from most of the other characters. Breakfast on Pluto is fundamentally a story about belonging and the ways we can still find it even if our plans don't work out as we hoped. While some reviewers found the plot a little monotonous, Murphy's performance was acclaimed.

Rent on Amazon

3 'The Crying Game' (1992)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Image Via Palace Pictures

Set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, The Crying Game explores the unexpected relationship between IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) and Jody (Forest Whitaker), a British soldier kidnapped by the IRA. Fergus is Jody's jailer, but during their time together, they form a bond. Following Jody's death, a disillusioned Fergus leaves the IRA and travels to London to fulfill a promise he made to care for Jody's partner, Dil (Jaye Davidson).

The Crying Game is both a taut thriller and a reflective drama, delving into themes of nationalism, race, sexuality, and mercy. It received rave reviews, with particular praise for the lead performances and writing, earning Jordan an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and greatly boosting his profile. The Crying Game continues to be held in high regard, with the British Film Institute naming it one of the best British movies of all time.

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Mona Lisa' (1986)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Image via Canon Street Entertainment

Mona Lisa is a neo-noir set in the London underworld. The late Bob Hoskins plays George, a recently released ex-convict tasked with chauffeuring Simone (Cathy Tyson), a high-class call girl. He's meant to take her from one expensive hotel to the next and protect her if anything goes wrong. At first, the two of them continuously argue, but eventually, a spark develops. Eventually, Simone asks George to help her find a friend from her past whom she fears is under the influence of a violent pimp. George agrees but soon finds himself in mounting danger.

The relationship between George and Simone is the centerpiece of the film, and it works because both performers are so good. Hoskins, in particular, turns in some of his very best work here. He won the Best Actor award at that year's Cannes Film Festival for his efforts. Michael Caine is also enjoyable in his supporting role as a vile mob boss, which may be the most evil he's ever played. Thrilling, intelligent, and stylish, Mona Lisa is among Jordan's finest efforts and one of the best neo-noirs from the 80s.

Watch on Max

1 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Interview with the Vampire is narrated by Louis (Brad Pitt), a melancholic 18th-century plantation owner turned into a vampire by the charismatic Lestat (Tom Cruise). As the two navigate the complexities of their undead existence, they both encounter other vampires, including Claudia (Kirsten Dunst), a child they convert to act as a surrogate daughter. Rather than action or scares, the focus here is on rich characterization and the different ways these figures grapple with immortality. Never has eternal life looked like such a drag.

The existential themes are complemented by lush cinematography and an abundance of Gothic ambiance. Not for nothing, Interview with the Vampire is often ranked among the finest vampire movies ever made. It charted a fresh path for the iconic bloodsuckers, deviating from the conventions laid down by Dracula and Nosferatu. Although the Twilight phenomenon would grip the world a year later, Interview with the Vampire remains the most modern take on vampirism, whose influence on the genre is sure to live on.

Rent on Amazon

NEXT: 10 Great Movies Recommended by Lars von Trier