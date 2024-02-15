Neil Simon was a playwright, screenwriter, and author who was particularly active during the 1960s and '70s. Simon's work is almost exclusively comedies, although he covered an impressive range of subgenres, like rom-com, dramedy, and farce. He was truly prolific, churning out some 30 plays and a similar number of movie scripts. For his efforts, he won a Golden Globe, three Tonys, and, in 1991, the Pulitzer Prize.

Simon was especially well-known for his witty one-liners and relatable characters, usually struggling with everyday issues of work and marriage. In this regard, his work was deeply humanist, and influenced by his upbringing during the Great Depression. Although his stories often get silly, there's generally a serious side to them as well. As Simon once said of his work: "I was almost always (with some exceptions) writing a drama that was funny." These are the finest of the movies written by Simon, ranked.

10 'Brighton Beach Memoirs'

Released: 1986

Brighton Beach Memoirs is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set during the Great Depression. The main character is Eugene Morris Jerome (Jonathan Silverman), a Jewish teenager navigating the challenges of adolescence and the family dynamics of his crowded Brooklyn household. Awkward and adrift, Eugene is obsessed with girls and dreams of being a writer. This is a precarious environment, however, and financial security hovers over everything. Health issues, relationship drama, and the specter of war in Europe are also on their minds.

This may all sound heavy, but the scenes are shot through with humor. In addition, the film was praised for its detailed recreation of a particular place and moment in time, as well as its immersive depiction of Jewish identity. Its meta narrative elements were also generally well-received, like Eugene frequently breaking the fourth wall. Nevertheless, most critics did not consider the film version to be as powerful as the original stage production.

9 'Seems Like Old Times'

Released: 1980

Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn star here as Nick Gardenia, a down-and-out writer, and his ex-wife Glenda Parks, now married to the district attorney (Charles Grodin). Nick is abducted by bank robbers who force him to wield the gun and make demands of the tellers. He is caught on camera, launching a massive manhunt. Desperate, Nick hides out at Glenda's home, begging for her help. She reluctantly agrees, attempting to conceal him from the staff, the police, and, most importantly, her husband, Ira.

Seems Like Old Times is essentially Simon's riff on a screwball comedy, with rapid-fire dialogue and a fast-paced stream of madcap antics. It's all very silly and, in a way, pointless, but the charm of the leads carries it over the finish line. Chase, in particular, was on fire in the 1980s. He has several hilarious scenes here, like when he's hiding under Ira's bed, has his finger stepped on, and reacts in silent pain, expressing it all with just his other hand.

8 'Lost in Yonkers'

Released: 1993

"See why I don't like to come here too often?" It's 1942, and teenage brothers Jay (Brad Stoll) and Arty (Mike Damus) are sent to live with their stern grandmother (Irene Worth) after their mother dies and their dad (Jack Laufer) takes on a traveling sales job. Their only friend in this strange, challenging new home is their kind but mentally stunted Aunt Bella (Mercedes Ruehl). We see everything through the boys' eyes as they learn, grow, and get up to misadventures.

Lost in Yonkers was adapted from one of Simon's most successful plays, which won four Tony Awards and earned him a Pulitzer. It boasts some of his best-written dialogue. Notably, Ruehl and Worth also played these characters on Broadway, so they brought some of the stage experience to the film. Indeed, they turn in the movie's strongest performances, particularly Ruehl, who ably captures the sadness just beneath Bella's sunny exterior.

7 'The Out-of-Towners'

Released: 1970

"We can't ride, we can't walk, we can't eat, we can't pray." George (Jack Lemmon) and Gwen Kellerman (Sandy Dennis), a couple from suburban Ohio, take a trip to Manhattan for a job interview, only to find themselves ensnared in a series of calamities, from missed flights to muggings to hotel mishaps. In order to get to the interview on time, they must battle bad weather, explosions, technical malfunctions, and hijackings.

The Out-of-Towners is a simple, straightforward story, and this is its strength. Although other characters do appear, fundamentally it's about watching these two personalities implode in the face of never-ending frustration. Gwen's catchphrase becomes "Oh, my God!" as everything that can go wrong seemingly does. Specifically, much of the fun stems from just how hapless these characters are. Lemmon, in particular, is fantastically annoying as the stressed, whiny George. Not to mention, a few of the running gags hit their mark perfectly.

Released: 1967

"You're almost nearly perfect!" "That's a rotten thing to say!" Robert Redford and Jane Fonda lead this romantic comedy as Paul and Corie Bratter, a couple of newlyweds with very different personalities. Paul is a conservative and rather uptight lawyer, while Corie is a free-spirited optimist determined to bring excitement into their marriage. As they settle into their new apartment, their differences start to make themselves felt, leading to comical clashes and misunderstandings.

One can't help but like the protagonists as they contend with leaky skylights, eccentric neighbors, and a friend's blind date gone awry. Through them, Barefoot in the Park captures the essence of young love and the challenges of building a life together. It's not all a joke, though. There are serious tensions in the relationship, to the point that divorce seems like a very real danger. The central question becomes whether they will seek to change each other or accept each other.

5 'The Sunshine Boys'

Released: 1975

"You know what your trouble is, Willy? You always took the jokes too seriously." The Sunshine Boys revolves around the tumultuous relationship between two aging vaudeville comedians, Al Lewis (George Burns) and Willy Clark (Walter Matthau). They were once a beloved double act known as "The Sunshine Boys" but parted on bad terms and have been estranged for over a decade. Willy's nephew Ben (Richard Benjamin) tries desperately to get them to reconcile, in part so that they can perform in a TV special, but this is no easy task.

Their reunion is fraught with tension, resentments, and a host of grudges, leading to uproarious clashes and antics both on stage and off. Fundamentally, if the men are to move forward, they will have to deal with their pasts. Both Matthau and Burns were comedy greats, and it's fun to watch them trade insults here. Burns, in particular, won an Oscar for this performance.

4 'The Heartbreak Kid'

Released: 1972

"You stay the hell out of Minnesota, you god-damn newlywed!" The Heartbreak Kid is a black comedy that takes a pointed look at relationships and deception. Charles Grodin plays Lenny Cantrow, a shallow, self-absorbed salesman who marries Lila (Jeannie Berlin) after only a short courtship. On their honeymoon in Miami Beach, he becomes infatuated with Kelly (Cybill Shepherd), a college student from a wealthy background who is also on holiday there. The two begin an affair, which Lenny conceals from Lila with ever more elaborate lies.

Director Elaine May is a great fit for Simon's writing. Here, she places the emphasis on characterization and brings depth to what could have been an entertaining but surface-level satire. It's impressive how she and Simon find the humor in such bitter, painful events. It all builds up to a brutal closing scene, which nicely sums up all the drama and pathology that has come before. It's jarring, but that's the point.

3 'Murder by Death'

Released: 1976

Murder by Death is a comedy mystery that pokes fun at whodunits. The movie brings together an impressive roster of '70s stars, including Peter Sellers, Alec Guinness, Maggie Smith, and writer Truman Capote. The latter is eccentric millionaire Lionel Twain, who invites a group of renowned detectives to his mansion. There, he challenges them to solve a murder that he plans to orchestrate that evening, offering a substantial reward to the one who can crack the case. He traps them all in the building, and soon the butler is found dead.

The detectives strive to outwit each other and solve the mystery before it's too late. As the evening unfolds, they become embroiled in a series of absurd scenarios, involving secret passages, hidden identities, and unexpected twists. All the while, Murder by Death parodies but also pays homage to classic murder mysteries. The result is a kind of proto-Knives Out.

2 'The Goodbye Girl'

Released: 1977

The Goodbye Girl follows Paula McFadden (Marsha Mason), a struggling actress and single mother living in New York City with her 10-year-old daughter Lucy (Quinn Cummings). After her boyfriend runs off, Paula is forced to share her apartment with Elliot Garfield (Richard Dreyfuss), a neurotic but endearing aspiring actor. Initially at odds with each other, Paula and Elliot gradually form an unlikely bond that turns into a romance.

The two find solace in one another, but professional setbacks and emotional baggage threaten to become a problem. Lucy is also skeptical, seeing this as yet another of her mother's soon-to-be-failed relationships. As far as plots go, this is not especially original stuff, but it's told with heart and humor, and the performances are fantastic. Altogether, The Goodbye Girl makes for a great example of a rom-com done right. On release, the movie was a huge success, grossing over $100 million and winning Dreyfuss the Best Actor Oscar.

1 'The Odd Couple'

Released: 1968

"Everything you do irritates me. And when you're not here, the things I know you're gonna do when you come in irritate me." Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau star in this gem as two mismatched roommates, the fastidious Felix Ungar and the slovenly Oscar Madison. After Felix's wife kicks him out of their home, he moves in with Oscar, his longtime friend and fellow divorcé. While Felix's obsessive cleanliness and neurotic tendencies drive Oscar to the brink of insanity, Oscar's laid-back attitude and messy habits infuriate Felix in return.

Despite their stark differences, they attempt to coexist under one roof. Cohabitation tests their friendship, leading to a poignant exploration of loyalty and camaraderie. This may not sound like much of a premise, but The Odd Couple succeeds thanks to blisteringly funny performances and top-notch writing. The one-liners, in particular, never let up. There are so many ridiculous exchanges, like "I cannot stand little notes on my pillow!" and "I know him. He's too nervous to kill himself. Wears his seat belt in a drive-in movie." When it comes to Simon's screenplays, this crackling, wordy, two-man comedy can't be beat.

