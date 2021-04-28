Neill Blomkamp has released new behind-the-scenes footage for Demonic, a secret horror movie the filmmaker shot during the pandemic. The footage, published via Blomkamp’s Twitter account, was shot in Super 8mm and is mostly focused on the equipment used during the shootings, even if some details tease the movie’s plot. New first-look images of the movie have also been previewed by Entertainment Weekly.

In the footage, we get to see a huge set, filled with cameras and cables, in which an unidentified woman (probably Carly Pope) is seen floating with some wires. This links to Demonic’s synopsis, which describes “demonic forces” that are “unleashed” by a young woman. Floating bodies are a trademark of films that deal with demons ever since The Exorcist came out, and the behind-the-scenes might be teasing something similar.

The rest of the footage shows a drone camera taking flight over a suburban scenery, where a few houses next to a body of water can be seen after a green field. Chests filled with props are also revealed, showing us ancient knives and crosses, with a close-up on a piece of metal that resembles a spear point.

It’s been more than five years since Blomkamp released his last feature film, Chappie, but the filmmaker is coming back with a lot of energy. Besides writing and filming Demonic in secret, Blomkamp is also working with the sci-fi thriller Inferno, in which a cop in New Mexico finds out the murder he’s investigating was perpetrated by an alien. A sequel to Blomkamp’s acclaimed District 9 is also in early development, with the filmmaker confirming to be working on the script earlier this year.

Besides Pope, Demonic also stars Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline) and Michael Rogers, and is set to be released by IFC Midnight on August 20. You can check out the tweet with the behind-the-scenes footage right here, as well as the official first-look images below:

