The Big Picture Nelly and Ashanti are a rare celebrity super couple who kept their love hidden for years.

Their strong foundation, unchanged appearances, and career resurgence make them immune to reality TV curse.

Fans hope their upcoming reality show will showcase their love story and overcome the curse.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore couldn't do it. Usher and Chilli couldn't do it. It doesn't look like Tom Brady and Gisele, will be able to do it, but Hip-hop superstar Nelly, 49, and 43-year-old R&B princess Ashanti are one of the few wish list couples that have restored our faith in celebrity super couples. Their romance started in 2003 when both were in the No. 1 spot on their respective charts. The relationship lasted for 10 years before the two quietly called it quits in 2013. Unlike some of their peers, Nelly and Ashanti's relationship was never fodder for the tabloids, although industry insiders knew the two were an item. They went their separate ways after the breakup and didn't see one another until 2021, when Ashanti was surprised Nelly was a guest for a Verzus performance she participated in.

Viewers watched with bated breath as the two reacted to seeing each other for the first time in almost a decade. The physical sparks were undeniable, and it was no surprise when the couple made headlines when they announced they were seeing each other again a few months later. There is no way Nelly and Ashanti would've been able to keep their relationship a secret even if they tried. Their matching smiles and Ashanti's bubbly happiness, when his name was mentioned, were a dead giveaway that their impromptu meetup had awakened love's spark. The two became inseparable to fans' delight, and Nelly even suggested wanting to have a baby with Ashanti when teased by fans.

The universe answered Nelly's wish, and it wasn't long before fans were speculating about a baby bump when watching Ashanti perform onstage. In no time, the rumors of a baby bump were confirmed, and the two acknowledged they were having a baby. In summer 2024, just as fans were eagerly waiting for the arrival of a baby, it was leaked the two had been married since December 2023. As if things couldn't get any better, blogs leaked that the newly married parents-to-be would soon be sharing their love story with reality fans. Reality television is usually the kiss of death for a relationship, but for some reason, fans of both Ashanti and Nelly are optimistic that they may be able to break the reality television curse. Here are the top five reasons we believe Nelly and Ashanti could be immune from the curse of reality television.

5 Nelly and Ashanti Are Not the Average Couple Spinning the Block

Unlike many couples on reality television who decide to give their romance another try, Nelly and Ashanti's relationship has a firm foundation. The two were together for a decade before splitting up in 2013. Their 10-year relationship gives the couple a great foundation to return to, as opposed to trying something again after a few months of back and forth. Anyone couple who spends 10 years together knows exactly what they are getting into and is returning to the relationship more than likely because they realize they made a mistake in letting their significant other go.

4 Nelly and Ashanti Seem Just as Happy Now as They Were When Their Romance First Bloomed

Time has moved on for all of us since 2003, but Nelly and Ashanti both look even better than they did when they first met. Ashanti has been praised for getting better with age, but Nelly has managed to hold his own as well. In some situations, one half of the couple may look the same and the other may have aged a bit, but these two are equally hot and don't show any sign of relenting to age any time soon. It's clear both Nelly and Ashanti love spending time in the gym as they both have physiques that have defied both age and gravity, but they also have adorable matching dimpled smiles that make them appear even more equally yoked.

3 Both Nelly and Ashanti Have Had A Second And Even Third Wind In Their Careers

Another thing making Nelly and Ashanti a hot item is that both their careers couldn't be hotter when they reconnected. At one time in both their careers, they were underrated as fans were critical of Nelly's emcee skills and others criticized Ashanti's vocals. Both Ashanti and Nelly have had the last laugh as, 20 years later, both remain some of the most in-demand artists from the late 90s and early 2000s, touring non-stop and gaining more fans with each passing performance. Nelly has enjoyed crossover success, expanding his hip-hop fan base by adding country and pop fans to his audience. Ashanti has silenced her critics by touring non-stop and singing for fans across the country who love the nostalgia of 90s R&B.

2 Nelly and Ashanti's Fans Have Always Held Out Hope the Two Would Reconcile

Nelly is not new to reality television. In 2014, his show, Nellyville aired on BET and showcased his everyday life with his four children and adapting to the loss of his sister. The show also highlighted his relationship with Floyd Mayweather's infamous ex-girlfriend, Shauntel Jackson aka Miss Jackson. Fans of the St. Louis hip-hop artist enjoyed watching him navigate parenting and had tremendous respect for his charity outreach on his sister's behalf. Although the relationship between Nelly and Miss Jackson was a part of the show, his fans never embraced her as a good fit for the rapper.

Many voiced criticism over the couple's compatibility, although the relationship outlived the show. Recently, Miss Jackson took to social media in the wake of the news of Nelly and Ashanti's secret marriage to say that she was blind-sighted by the reconciliation. She claimed to have no idea that her break-up with Nelly was permanent and instead thought the two were on a temporary break. Fans of both Nelly and Ashanti had never given up hope that the two would end up together. While Nelly dated Miss Jackson and there were rumors of Ashanti with other celebrities, including Flo Rida and a few others, in the minds of most of their fans the two were the perfect match and belonged together.

1 Nelly and Ashanti Have Success Outside of Reality TV

Nelly and Ashanti have quickly become one of the most celebrated celebrity couples on the blogs. Fans love seeing how happy the two appear together and news of their new bundle of joy and the secret wedding has intensified the fascination with the couple. The couple is different from most reality couples because they will never be reality stars at their core. Nelly and Ashanti are both extremely successful music stars with a longstanding fan base.

In addition to music, Ashanti has been featured in several movies, and Nelly has starred in some television projects also. Unlike some reality stars who come to fame because of their casting on reality television, both Nelly and Ashanti were huge stars before their romance and long before their new foray into reality television. The reality television curse works to separate couples who have a hard time adapting to fame and/or public scrutiny. Because of the nature of their careers and because of the success they both have had over 20+ years, it's safe to assume that Nelly and Ashanti will be immune from the reality television curse.

It's been reported that pre-production is underway for the couple's new reality show. Sources say the show will be hosted by Nelly's hometown of St. Louis and it's being speculated that their recent baby shower at Dolce & Gabana was shot for the couple's new show. With their fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new baby and waiting for more information about their wedding, their new reality show is sure to be a #1 show.

