Exclusive: ‘Project Power’ Directors to Helm Action Thriller ‘Nemesis’ for Warner Bros.

Hot off directing Project Power for Netflix, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have signed on to direct the sci-fi action thriller Nemesis for Warner Bros., Collider has exclusively learned.

The premise is juicy, as the story is said to follow a genius engineer who witnesses the President of the United States commit a deadly crime and teams up with a vigilante to take down the President and his corrupt government. Like I said, it’s juicy, though I’m not sure what the sci-fi element entails here.

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) penned the most recent draft of the script, previous drafts of which were written by Stephen Chin (War Dogs). Sue Kroll and Jules Daly are producing, and the project first surfaced in April 2018 when Kroll & Co. announced its initial slate.

Joost and Schulman made their feature directing debut with the mystery documentary Catfish, which effectively launched their career as genre filmmakers. They followed that 2010 film with Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4 before going on to direct Nerve and Viral, both of which were released in 2016, the same year they executive produced the indie movie White Girl.

Released on Netflix on Aug. 14, Project Power stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and concerns a pill that allows people to tap into their unknown superpower for five minutes. Joost and Schulman are working with Project Power producers Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless to produce The Watcher, based on the creepy stalker whose menacing letters kept a family from moving into their New Jersey dream house. They’re also working with Project Power scribe Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) on a Mega Man movie that Masi Oka will produce with Capcom.

Additionally, Joost and Schulman are working on an adaptation of The Monkey Wrench Gang, about a group of radical environmental activists, for producer Ed Pressman, as well as an untitled movie about a 12-year-old kid who steals his mother’s credit card and runs away to Bali. The filmmakers are represented by CAA and James Feldman.

Promising Young Woman is the best narrative feature I’ve seen this year, though Focus is keeping its release plans close to its chest, and it remains unclear whether the revenge thriller will be in play this awards season or next. Driven by an excellent performance from Carey Mulligan and Fennell’s own delicious screenplay, the film is sure to generate much conversation upon release. Fennell is repped by UTA, Management 360 and United Artists.