The Big Picture Reality TV stars like Bethenny Frankel and Nene Leakes are advocating for fair pay and residual payments, joining the ongoing strike.

Frankel reveals she hasn't received any residual payments despite the success of Real Housewives, while Leakes agrees that reality stars lack benefits and residuals.

Reality stars, including Leakes, do not receive compensation for the repeated use of their likeness, even in popular memes, and they are calling for change in the industry.

For the first time in 60 years, SAG-AFTRA have joined the WGA on strike, as the unions protest issues such as fair pay and protection against AI. However, former Real Housewife of New York Bethenny Frankel recently called for the unionization of reality TV stars, advocating for a strike as she spoke of a lack of residual payments, regardless of how successful a reality show may become. Now, another Real Housewives star is voicing their opinion on the ongoing industrial action, as Nene Leakes has spoken out regarding Frankel's comments.

Frankel recently called for reality television stars to join in the strike action, saying, "I have never made a single residual... So either I'm missing something, or we're getting screwed too." The original Real Housewives of New York star revealed she was paid only $7,250 for the show's first season, but hadn't received any further compensation despite the show's massive success. Leakes concurred, agreeing she had received no further payment despite her long-running time on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Speaking via social media, Leakes said, "Bethenny has an advantage that I do not have…[she] can say things and people will get it and they’ll understand it. For a very long time I have said that there is a lot of unfair treatment in different areas of the reality workspace." She added:

“Reality stars do not receive benefits….[not] any health benefits, any residuals. There’s no union for reality stars…the way your likeness is used over and over and over again and you don’t get one red penny. I don’t get a penny for all of those memes you see out there.”

RELATED: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14: Jenna Lyons Is the Reboot's Frontrunner

Memes Don't Pay The Bills

Image via Bravo TV

In reference to her large catalog of popular memes, Leakes said that a reality star's likeness can be used "for years", and they would see no further compensation for it. This is particularly notable for Leakes, who has become one of the most famous and memed individuals in reality TV history. However, the star referred viewers to watch Frankle's statement on the matter, believing she would be believed more than she, saying Frankle would be "supported a lot more than her."

Of studios' mistreatment of reality stars, Frankle said "Just because you can, as a streamer or a network, play show as much as you want, doesn’t mean you should. Meaning, yes, they’re going to get as much milk out of the cows as they could because it’s legal. We signed a contract. Does it mean we should be exploited? It means when you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share. Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long." She continued "Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn’t mean you should. They don’t know what they don’t know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game?”

Fellow Bravo star Andy Cohen has yet to comment on the matter.