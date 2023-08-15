NeNe Leakes' name has been buzzing a lot lately, primarily due to her recent interview with Carlos King on his podcast, Reality With the King. In part two of the interview, NeNe named who she believed to be the stars of the various Bravo Housewives franchises. She says there are no stars on the network's reality shows. But is her assessment accurate? While Nene appears to be disgruntled, some agree with her assertion. Others say she's a hater. Taking a look at the current lineup, specifically of Atlanta and Potomac, they may not be the queen bees, but the cast definitely brings the drama and have their swarm of fans.

NeNe Leakes Was, For the Most Part, Objectively Incorrect

NeNe mentioned several of her former RHOA cast mates as being starless during her interview with King. She shared with Carlos that she believes that Kandi Burruss is “overrated and overpaid”. She said of her former co-star, “I just don’t think the camera loves her. I think the camera loves her family, but I don’t think they love her... I don’t think that anybody tunes in and be like, Oh my God she’s just bringing it, and she’s so everything.”

Unfortunately for NeNe, this assessment, while it may or may not be true, doesn’t change the fact that Kandi is the most followed housewife out of all the franchises, with 10.7 million followers on Instagram alone. She also named Porsha Williams as a “potential star”, and based on her Instagram follower count, she is a star, with 7.5 million followers, making her the most followed housewife of all the franchises after Kandi. When it comes to her former RHOA cast mates, she was pretty off based on Instagram followers, with all of them having followers of over the one million mark. Claudia Jordan was probably the one she was closest to be correct about, as Claudia came in with the least amount of followers amongst the group, with 646,000 followers on Instagram.

NeNe Leakes and the Green-Eyed Bandits of ‘RHOP’

In addition to her former co-stars, NeNe also mentioned Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon in her starless list. Robyn responded to her assessment via social media, stating, "Speaking for myself only...She's right. I'm not a star. I'm a very regular, normal a** person who just happens to be on a reality show. So no offense taken at all. I do find it strange that I'm even mentioned in that conversation though." At least she was being honest about it. However, when it comes to The Real Housewives of Potomac cast, past and present, Robyn is not the starless one based on her Instagram followers. In fact, the star of RHOP, according to Instagram, is Gizelle Bryant, with 729,000 followers.

Gizelle is followed by Ashley Darby, with 678,000 followers, and Dr. Wendy Osefo with 632,000. Robyn, Candiace Dillard-Barnett, and the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, are in the middle when it comes to followers. If there was a starless person in this current cast, it’d be Mia Thornton, who has only 303,000 followers in comparison to the rest of them.

NeNe Leakes Made Valid Points During Her Interview With Carlos King

While we’ve found these stars and starless ratings based purely on Instagram followers, it doesn’t necessarily mean NeNe was completely wrong. In fact, subjectively, she pretty much hit the nail on the head, specifically with her former franchise. Fans have been bored with the 15th season, and viewership has dropped drastically. NeNe is obviously a star in her own right, with 4.3 million Instagram followers to match. Furthermore, she understands how to make compelling reality TV. So yes, while NeNe was statistically wrong, we can assume that many fans do, in fact, agree with her.