The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is speaking her mind about Kenya Moore’s sudden exit from the show. Turns out Leakes saw the whole thing coming from a mile away! Moore was recently suspended from the reality show after she allegedly used revenge porn against co-star Brittany Eady. And while the rest of the cast is still recovering from the shock, Leakes wasn’t surprised at all.

In a recent interview with E! News, the former reality star revealed that she has always known Moore’s habit of “pushing the envelope.” Leakes, who left the show back in 2020, went on to share that the RHOA ladies do a lot of questionable things during feuds. So, this shouldn’t come as much of a shock to anyone.

Moore came under fire for allegations of revenge porn when she exhibited inappropriate photos of Eady during the launch party of the Kenya Moore Hair Spa. Following the incident, the reality star maintained her innocence and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the situation. However, Bravo decided to let go of the controversial RHOA star with an investigation still pending.

After being away from the limelight for a while, NeNe Leakes revealed that her friendship with RHOA star Phaedra Parks is still going strong! Parks is currently in talks to return back to the show following Moore’s exit, as reported by Page Six and Leakes is all for it! According to her, the ‘Housewives’ franchise is where the audience knows her from, which is why she will make a great addition to the cast moving ahead.

As for her own future, Leakes opened up about her on-and-off relationship with Nyonisela Sioh. The reality star confessed that despite years of being together, the two of them aren’t quite ready for marriage yet. In fact, Leakes just isn’t excited about the idea of marriage anymore! According to the RHOA alum:

“I always say you want someone to come into your life that helps to elevate you or teach you something or just make you great.”

She added that she thinks this way because she has already “been there and done that,” when it comes to marriage. Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s ruling out the possibility of it, but Leakes claims that’s just not a requirement for her right now.

NeNe Leakes currently stars in Outrageous Love, airing every Monday night on Lifetime.

