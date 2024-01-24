The Big Picture NeNe Leakes suggests that "half" of the cast should be removed from The Real Housewives of Atlanta to save the show.

Kandi Burrus also expresses frustration with the casting process for Season 16, highlighting the need for a change.

The show needs to be revamped to regain its former popularity after multiple lackluster seasons.

NeNe Leakes was one of the OG housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she now has thoughts on the current iteration of the show. Fans have complained the show is not captivating audiences in the way that it once was. There are many ideas about how to fix the show, but no one quite knows how this series works like NeNe. Leakes was on the show from seasons 1-7 and again in seasons 10-12. Her opinions on how to save the series boils down to which cast members she doesn't believe are worth keeping.

Rumors have been swirling about the show getting a complete overhaul á la The Real Housewives of New York City. For Leakes, she thinks that "half" of the cast needs to go. Back in September, Leakes told TMZ that she thought the cast should all go when asked. “Yes. … They should,” Leakes said. “If they’re going to keep those same girls over and over...it’s not a good look.” She went on later to clarify that she didn't mean everyone should go and she was joking. “I think they should keep a couple,” she said recently, adding, “half of the cast should go.”

Leakes is right that the show needs to change. Even current cast member Kandi Burrus has complained about the casting process of Season 16, saying, “They still haven’t told everybody who they bringing back,” she said in an Instagram live recently. “They being real trippin’. They acting like people don’t have a life. People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15

Most People Agree 'RHOA' Needs a Major Overhaul

Atlanta used to be one of the biggest shows in the Bravo canon, but through the years, it has fallen out of favor. Rebooting the series - whether with a complete wipe of the cast or taking in Leakes' suggestion - could be what the show needed.

Despite Leakes' acrimonious exit and subsequent lawsuit against the network, longtime fans miss her presence. There's also a lot of interest in Kim Zolciak returning amid her ongoing headline-making divorce.

Multiple media outlets have reported there's no interest in bringing back anyone who is not currently on the show. Instead, there's speculation that three current housewives will be asked back, while the rest of the cast will be rounded out with younger influencers who are popular in the area.

