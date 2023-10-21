The Big Picture Nene Leakes believed she had outgrown Real Housewives of Atlanta after gaining fame and opportunities outside of the show.

After her contract wasn't renewed, Nene lashed out on social media, accusing Bravo and Andy Cohen of racism.

Nene's relationships, including dating a married man, and her attempts at producing her own reality TV haven't brought her the same success as RHOA.

Most fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will agree that Nene Leakes, at one time made, for great television. As an original OG of the franchise, Nene didn't hesitate to speak her mind, check anyone who challenged her, and was quick to read one of the other housewives if she felt their hair or clothes weren't up to par. The Athens, GA native was a fan favorite because of her quick wit, and she is funny even when she's spewing venom. Her sense of humor is unmatched - so much so that at one time she was hosting female comedy shows and doing a bang-up job. But after numerous seasons, the reality cycle kicked in and audiences started taking a closer look at Nene's antics. As opportunities continued coming her way that didn't include RHOA, Nene started believing she was better than the franchise. To the naked eye it was easy to assume that she may have indeed outgrown the RHOA brand after starring on Dancing with the Stars and doing numerous television cameo appearances. Nene became a household name and was one of the biggest contributors to pop culture.

But as the old saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall and such is true for Nene aka Linnethia Leakes. When Nene's contract wasn't renewed after season 12, she took to social media berating the remaining cast and encouraging viewers to share their disappointment in her not being on the show. At first, Nene's antics were reminiscent of the usual RHOA games because she announced she was leaving the franchise back in season 7, and returned as a friend in season 8 before returning full-time for seasons 10 through 12. After a tumultuous season 12, the television opportunities she bragged about seemed to have dried up and Nene became desperate to get back on primetime television. After Bravo refused to give in and bring her back, Nene waged a smear campaign against the network accusing Bravo and host Andy Cohen of showcasing preferential treatment based on racism. Andy remained tightlipped about the lawsuit, but it was clear after Nene lost the case and any hopes of her returning died alongside her filing.

After losing the lawsuit, it appeared Nene began producing her own reality television via her social media platform. She was seen out with a handsome mystery man and made sure they were photographed by all the bloggers that serve reality television sites. Pictures of Nene kissing a very handsome albeit much younger man began trending online, and soon it was discovered this mystery man was African fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. The information continued hitting the blogs as Nene flaunted Nyonisela as her first romance after the death of her husband Greg Leakes. In an interesting turn of events, it was revealed that Nyonisela was in fact still married. This was surprising considering her infamous line aimed at Kim Zolciak, "Keep your legs closed to married men."

Nene continued teasing her followers with provocative pictures of the two of the canoodling and hitting the town together in Atlanta and on trips outside the city. Before fans could label Nene as a hypocrite, news broke that Nyonisela was going through a divorce. Nene took to social media to voice her support and even made a few disparaging remarks about his estranged wife. She continued to social media posts showing the two of them dressed to the nines at various events, including her Atlanta based entertainment lounge aptly titled 'The Linnethia Lounge'. She even took a picture with Nyonisela and Peter Thomas the ex-husband of her frenemy Cynthia Bailey and posted it on social. Fast-forward to the summer of 2023 and Nene tearfully shares that she and Nyonisela have broken things off. She sits down with Andy Cohen's Black Doppelganger Carlos King for a full-feature interview that goes viral just as she intends it to do. She scoffs at the lackluster ratings of the current season of RHOA and voices her opinions on who should leave the franchise. Although she spent the better part of a year accusing Bravo and Andy Cohen of being outright racists, Nene shares with Carlos that because of the demand from the fans, if she were asked to return to RHOA she would consider re-joining the cast. Carlos assures Nene that she is the goddess of reality television and responsible for all the success of RHOA. The interview is released in two parts and Nene is riding high. Carlos announces the interview broke the internet, revealing the numbers were trending. Enjoying the attention, Nene continues making snide remarks on the housewives, specifically Sheree and Kandi.

After the dust settles, Nyonisela has gathered his fashions and moved on and the doors to the 'Linnethia Lounge' have closed, Nene revives her YouTube channel and tearfully shares that she is afraid of being single at this point in her life. The clips go viral and there is an outpouring of sympathy for Nene as fans acknowledge she lost her husband Greg to cancer three years ago. The sudden display of vulnerability is reminiscent of Nene's past behavior, but her loyal fans are empathetic. She also advertises that she is hosting a membership for "boss women" who want to pay a monthly fee for fellowship with other like-minded women. The numbers aren't in on how many women signed up for the exclusive membership, but Nene stopped pushing it on her social, so it's fair to assume the numbers weren't trending to say the least.

Image via Bravo

Nene posts a picture on her Instagram of her and former RHOA housewife Cynthia Bailey. Her caption was curated for attention, "Listen chile...I told ya'll I stepped out the other night and bumped into several people but what I didn't tell you is that I bumped into the Cynthia Bailey hunni. When I tell you I had to read her down. No, No, No, really ya'll know I can't hold a grudge for too long! We literally laughed our asses off! I'm talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni."

The post produced the interest it was curated to deliver and fans were hinting that both Nene and Cynthia should return to RHOA, especially now that their friendship was intact. Cynthia posted the photo on her Instagram also with a much simpler caption. Unlike her friend Nene, Cynthia says she prefers doing guest appearances on RHOA and wouldn't want to be a full-time cast member at this time.

Image via Bravo TV

It's undeniable that Nene Leakes is made for reality TV, but her antics would suggest that she isn't made for much else. Even though she hasn't been on RHOA for several seasons, her social media plays out like a reality television production with provocative storylines designed for ratings but little else. She is a cast member of BET's Celebrity College Hill, but sitting in an HBCU classroom opposite Ray J and Slim Thug doesn't offer the clout or the pull in the ratings as being a regular on Bravo's largest franchise. Because of the extremes that she went to in her anger at Bravo and Andy Cohen it's unlikely that she will return in the near future to a housewife franchise. There is a chance that producer Carlos King and his Kingdom Reign imprint can gather his coins and present a prestigious opportunity that would allow Nene to return to reality television in all her splendor. Until an opportunity arises its clear the Nene's attention-seeking shenanigans will continue to play out on her social media platforms.