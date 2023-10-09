The Big Picture NeNe Leakes shares her journey from being a stripper to becoming an actress and reality TV star on the Bethenny Frankel Podcast Just B.

Leakes decided to audition at a strip club in Atlanta after seeing college girls on her campus dancing. She quickly learned the craft and enjoyed being in control.

After auditions and small roles, Leakes landed a big break as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also discusses her relationship with Bravo and the challenges she faced after filing a lawsuit.

NeNe Leakes, 55, didn't hold back during her conversation on the Bethenny Frankel Podcast, Just B. She has always been open about her past as a stripper, a topic she also wrote about in her book, Never Make the Same Mistake Twice. In a candid conversation with former The Real Housewives of New York star, Leakes shared the story of her journey from being a stripper to becoming an actress and a reality TV star.

"I was a single mom, and I had recently ended a relationship," she explained. One day, Leakes came across an advertisement in the newspaper for Cheaters, a popular strip club in Atlanta that was looking for dancers. "All the college girls on my campus were dancing," she recalled. Leakes decided to audition saying that she used to be a model and thought it’s something she could do easily. "I walked inside, they asked me to see the house mom, and when I got upstairs, she asked me to take off my clothes. I took my clothes off, and she asked me to go to the dance floor and dance. I knew how to dance, but I didn't know how to be all sexy."

Watching the other girls move, she quickly learned the craft and secured the job. "I kind of liked it," she admitted. "I could control a lot of guys." However, her true aspiration was to become an actress.

After marrying Gregg Leakes in 1997, she began taking acting classes bought a book of agents' contacts, and took professional headshots. Unfortunately, she didn't receive any callbacks, but she didn’t give up on her dream. With the blessing of her husband, she bought a ticket to Los Angeles in the hopes of getting a movie part. “I learned about Pilot season and discovered an agency that hired extras called Central Casting. They sent me on auditions," recalled Leakes.

Nene Leakes Lands a Part Alongside Beyoncé

Image via Bravo

In 2003, Leakes landed an audition for a role as a stripper in the film The Fighting Temptations, which starred Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Beyoncé. The film follows a shy girl from a small town church who joins a traveling choir. Though her part was small, it was a big deal to Leakes.

"It was a big role," Leakes recalled. Although the audition went well, she didn't get the part. Instead, she was offered a tiny role of a stripper. A small role is better than no roles, and Leakes quickly agreed. She along with two other strippers had a line that went something like: "Hey, welcome to…" as Gooding Jr. entered the club.

However, don’t go running to look for Leakes in the film, her scene ultimately didn't make the final cut. Her big break came five years later when she became a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The same casting director for The Fighting Temptations gave her the heads up about the Bravo auditions.

Eventually, Leakes did land a few big acting roles. She starred on Broadway's Chicago and Cinderella. She also had recurring roles on Glee and The New Normal.