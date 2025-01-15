Fans thought the original OG of Atlanta Housewives, Nene Leakes, was completely finished with the reality franchise a few years ago when she blasted Andy Cohen and Bravo producers for showing racial favoritism on the network. During the drama of 2020, Leakes verbally attacked her former "good Judy" aka "gay bestie" Andy, on Twitter, calling him a racist and soliciting contact from the Department of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Nene was furious with both Andy and the network and declared war on the platform, citing Bravo for "fostering a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated - if not encouraged." To go from these allegations to a recent interview where she optimistically gives demands that need to be met if she is to return to the show is mind-blowing, but ironically fans aren't surprised to see Nene making every attempt to align herself with the franchise that catapaulted her to national fame.

Since the show, she's had little luck in the reality television department, claiming she's been blacklisted. She's appeared on BET's College Hill: The Celebrity Edition, hosts a show on Lifetime, and recently reunited with her former RHOA bestie, Cynthia Bailey on Netflix's The Upshaws. But the fame level isn't the same. In an attempt to re-brand, she's launched a new podcast with Love & Hip Hop alum, Sieraa Gates, and the two have been showing their budding friendship in Instagram posts, confusing fans. The combo seems odd, but anything to stay relevant. Unfortunately, fans of Nene aren't here for the new venture.

Nene Leakes Biggest Mistake Was Suing Bravo

In 2022, two years after Nene teamed up with the equally disgruntled Bethenny Frankel to publicly attack Andy and all things Bravo, she realized nothing was going to come of the lawsuit, and quietly terminated the discrimination and wrongful termination suit against the network. "Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, there by concluding this case before this Court at this time," the documents filed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, stated.

In order to understand how much of a 360 circle has been made with Nene's recent statements suggesting she'd love to get her peach back, one needs to know exactly how far the Queen of RHOA has fallen since her last appearance on the show. For the woman who at one time superseded her reality fame to become a component of pop culture headlines, (she was a guest star on Fox's wildly popular Glee) you have to acknowledge Nene's stardom did outshine the rest of her counterparts on Peachtree Street. After numerous friendship breakdowns and losing her husband to cancer, and dealing with a health scare with her youngest son, Nene appeared unhinged in her last RHOA season.

She was combative with her cast mates and lamented the burden of being a caregiver for her husband in his last days was often overwhelming. Although her behavior was egregious, most fans offered Nene a pass because of the trauma she was experiencing preparing for her long-term husband to live out his last days. Watching a loved one struggle with a fatal disease is mentally and emotionally draining, and most fans wanted to show empathy towards their RHOA fave in her time of need.

After Greg's death, Nene was all over the place emotionally. She posted a few viral videos stating she felt alone and feared not having anyone to take care of her since her provider was gone. She also transitioned rather quickly into a new relationship with a Nigerian fashion designer, who at the beginning of their courtship was rumored to have been married. Nene and Nyonisela Sioh looked great together on several red carpets despite the rumors about his continuing to swirl around the blogs. At one point, Nene addressed the gossip stating he and his wife weren't together, and she wasn't responsible for breaking them up. It was all a bit much for fans who couldn't get Nene's infamous words to one-time co-star Kim Zolciak in which she stated, "keep your legs closed to married men." The relationship with Nene and Nyonisela fizzled out in 2023, and she announced the two were taking a break.

Nene Has Struggled Since Her 'RHOA' Absence, But This Podcast Ain't It

Back on the single market, Nene continued leveling up her look and worked extensively with contemporary fashion icon Fiskani ceo of Atlanta's 'The Ivy Showroom' and celebrity photographer Freddyo to create jaw-dropping moments whenever she appeared in public. Critics began accusing Nene of having additional plastic surgery as her 2023 and 2024 pictures on social media looked almost like AI-generated clones of her former self. In true Linethia fashion, Nene clapped back at the haters, including Kenya Moore, during a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club, claiming "I use a filter, and I am the filter."

After a short-lived stint hosting Outrageous Love on Lifetime, Nene announced on Monday, January 13 that she teamed up with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Gates for the Me and My Homegirl podcast. Sierra has received a similar backlash as Nene for her surgical enhancements and over-the top persona. After going through several public relationships and breakups on MTV's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Sierra's focus has moved from chasing men to chasing her money. She has had several entrepreneurship endeavors gain steam then lose momentum, finally settling on a Ghetto Girlz Eats Cookbook series and social media program where she attempts to put her own ghetto spin on infamous soul food recipes. Teaming up with Nene from Bravo's most watched franchise is a huge coup for Sierra, who hadn't quite made a splash of her own on LHHATL. The partnership has already introduced her to a larger audience, as the new besties have been on a whirlwind media run including Tamron Hall's popular mainstream midday show.

For Nene, the partnership with Sierra may not prove as beneficial if her attempt is to find residence once more on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although the ladies have received a warm welcome from fans eager to hear from Nene on a regular basis, there is nothing that suggests the podcast will, reconnect her with the level of fame she once experienced on RHOA. Much like her brief stint on Outrageous Love (which, commanded, a similar press run) the fascination with Nene has been proven to fall flat unless there is an even more fabulous supporting cast around her. Partnering with Sierra Gates who hasn't pushed past the mediocrity of being a regular, not principal LHHATL character, could do more damage to RHOA's OG than she anticipates.

Nene Remains of Large Interest In Bravo and Beyond

Nene provided the biggest ratings Carlos King has experienced on his YouTube-based, Reality with the King, so there is no doubt that she can capture an audience. The question then becomes, is whether Sierra a worthy partner that will allow the podcast to retain viewers or does Nene need the backdrop of Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss and Bailey to shine. After labeling Andy Cohen as a racist, it's doubtful he is eager to solve the riddle to Nene's infamous fame-o-meter. What is certain is Fiskani and Freddyo will be busy creating as many memorable looks for Nene while audiences figure it out for themselves.

