The Big Picture NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton's careers suffered due to their own immaturity and inflated egos.

NeNe had a successful rise in the industry, with roles on Glee and Broadway, and her own production company, but her refusal to improve her craft and turning down roles hurt her career.

Tamar's immaturity and ego caused her career to stall, with tantrums on set and threats to quit Braxton Family Values. Although her music career has struggled, she remains active as a reality TV personality.

NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton have recently spoken out about what they both feel is unfair in regard to the way themselves and their careers are marketed to the masses. Both insinuate that it is based on racial divides and that white reality stars are more uplifted than Black ones. And given that the Kardashians are guilty of appropriating the aesthetics of Black women, it makes sense that their names would be brought into the conversation. However, while this argument is something worth exploring, it definitely does not apply in both NeNe and Tamar’s situations. These two are both extremely popular, and at the height of their careers were able to cross the very racial lines they cited as obstacles. So what is the truth behind their downfall?

NeNe Leakes Worked on 'Glee,' Broadway, and 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes' star was on the rise thanks to her no-nonsense attitude on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans enjoyed her humor and meme-ability, and soon she was everywhere. She was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, Ryan Murphy reached out and gave her a recurring role on Glee, and she scored a series regular role on The New Normal. NeNe was everywhere, and she was capitalizing on the success. She was on Broadway, she wrote a book, and started her own production company. For all intents and purposes, she was becoming a powerhouse television personality. And NeNe was relishing in the spotlight. In an interview with Vulture back in 2012, NeNe was excited about the prospects of her acting career growing. In 2016 she was thriving, and talked about her success in an interview with Forbes:

“When I first started, my brand was just a reality star, and it’s slowly changed into this household name who does it all. I’ve gone from reality to scripted TV to designer. I own my own business, I have my own line with HSN, I’ve been on Broadway twice, I’ve been on Glee for four seasons and I’ve done The New Normal. I’ve done all the reality TV you can possibly think of, from Celebrity Apprentice to Dancing with the Stars. I’ve done every talk show you can think of. I can’t even think of half the stuff I’ve done.”

So what happened? Short answer, she got too big-headed. She didn’t want to improve her craft by taking classes, which she needed. In Season 7 of RHOA she said that her reasoning behind not wanting to take classes was that classes would remove the rawness of her performances. Any good actor who has had years of training knows that what she said is not true. Actors should always be learning, and always honing their craft. Additionally, she began turning down roles without even reading the script and without providing real excuses as to why she was turning them down. She even alluded to leaving millions of dollars on the table. It makes sense that after years of turning roles in movies and TV down, companies simply got tired of asking. Several years later she developed a contentious relationship with Bravo, left the show, and was dropped by her management company.

Immaturity and Ego Harmed Tamar Braxton & NeNe Leakes' Careers

Tamar’s immaturity was what ultimately led to her star not rising any further than it has. She was throwing tantrums on the set of both Braxton Family Values and The Real during her time as a host. Her album “Love and War” was Grammy-nominated, but her follow-up album Calling All Lovers was a complete flop. She allowed her ego to take precedence over her own career, which led to it becoming essentially stunted. Additionally, during her time on Braxton Family Values, she threatened to quit on several occasions, citing mistreatment from WeTV. While we can't know for certain whether the allegations she made were true, what we do know is that she was not happy while she was filming the series.

As of right now, Tamar Braxton has more of a career as a reality TV personality than she does as a singer. She was most recently seen on Peacock's Queen's Court, where she found love with lawyer JR Robinson. When it comes to her music career, she shared last year that her latest album disappeared into thin air. The whole album vanished completely. How that happened is still a huge question mark for her music fans, but she did recently release a new song, "Changed."

Ego is also what ultimately led to NeNe’s acting career becoming stunted. Additionally, her clothing line went out of business in 2020, and not much has been heard about her production company since her wedding special. Both NeNe and Tamar had opportunities that could have led to them surpassing the Kardashians, but they both got in their own way. In this instance, it is not a matter of racial division in marketing. Their lack of continued success is entirely their own fault.