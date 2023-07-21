Blaxploitation movies have had a complicated place in film history. Some feel the genre perpetuated negative stereotypes of Black life, while others love it for its high camp, big hair, and random kung fu fights. Regardless of the opinions of films past, audiences are now being graced with neo-Blaxploitation films like Dolemite Is My Name and Black Dynamite. With the upcoming releases of They Cloned Tyrone and The Outlaw Johnny Black neo-Blaxploitation is having a moment and its timing couldn't be more perfect.

Blaxploitation: The Origins

When the term Blaxploitation comes to mind, the imagery is rife with big hair, stylish clothes, and any and everything else that has a '70s swagger. But what is Blaxploitation, exactly? The dictionary defines the genre as, “a term for a genre of movies, made particularly in the 1970s, that largely featured Black actors and were aimed at Black audiences.” This definition is a broad one, as there are many more intricacies that define exactly what Blaxploitation is. Blaxploitation films were made for Black people, by Black people. In a time in which Hollywood was even more predominantly white than it is now, Black Americans were hungry to see themselves on screen in a way that was empowering. One man in particular, Melvin Van Peebles, was sick of seeing slave and servant stereotypes, and decided to make a change.

In 1971 Van Peebles wrote, directed, co-produced, scored (alongside iconic group Earth, Wind, and Fire), and edited what is considered to be the first Blaxploitation film ever, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. The film tells the story of Sweet Sweetback, a boy who grows up in a brothel, and is framed by the police as an adult. The film had mixed reviews thanks to the subject matter and its “glorification of rape." But it was also seen as the first opportunity to root for a hero that also happens to be a Black man asserting his power. It was popular, and led to the many beloved Blaxploitation movies we love today, like Shaft, Foxy Brown, and of course, Super Fly. The genre made stars out of Pam Grier, Richard Roundtree, and football player turned actor, Jim Brown.

The Child of Blaxploitation: New Black Realism and Parody in the '90s

Blaxploitation films' popularity waned as quickly as it rose; primarily due to respectability politics deeming the films to be too exploitative and a negative portrayal of Black people. The genre shifted, and in the late '80s and early '90s, directors like Spike Lee and John Singleton gave Black audiences real stories with vibrant backdrops, reflecting both the beauty and harsh reality of Black life. Films like Poetic Justice, Crooklyn, and Boyz n the Hood easily became classics, with Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing being one of the few New Black Realism films that crossed audience racial lines. The early 2000s gave us new Blaxploitation films in the form of parody, like Undercover Brother and Pootie Tang. These films were not well received by the majority of audiences, but have become beloved cult classics over the past few years.

The Present and Future: Neo-Blaxploitation

In 2009, a movie entitled Black Dynamite was released. The film was written by actor and martial artist Michael Jai White, who played the title character, and is one of the most perfect Blaxploitation parodies made in recent years. The story is a blend of nearly every major Blaxploitation film, from the catchy phrases, random science fiction plot lines, to the kung fu fighting prostitutes. It also does a great job of parodying the low quality aspect of the films themselves, with heightened and over-acted performances, intentional errors like the sound boom coming into frame, and re-using action sequences like a car falling over a cliff. Its release was quiet, but the film quickly picked up steam and became popular enough to lead to an animated spin-off on Adult Swim.

Neo-Blaxploitation films like Black Dynamite have their own smart style and toys with what Blaxploitation is expected to be, as well as what it could be. Another great example of this is Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy, which follows the story of comedian turned actor Rudy Ray Moore making his first movie, Dolemite. The actual movie, Dolemite, is one of several that is known for being so bad that it's good, and Dolemite Is My Name made sure to revel in that aspect of it.

In more recent years, the expansion of diversity in Hollywood has also led to a greater rise of Neo-Blaxploition movies. Films like The Harder They Fall and the other upcoming western The Outlaw Johnny Black are proof that the genre is continuing to expand and grow. Filmmakers like Boots Riley, Jeymes Samuel, and Nia DeCosta have blended the art form into science fiction, afro-surrealism, and horror. This kind of creativity bodes well for the future of Black films and film in general, and is precisely why more people need to get hip to it.